Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Neymar, Vini Jr search for first goal continues; BRA 0-0 VEN at halftime

- October 13, 2023 06:54HALFTIMEHALFTIME - BRA 0-0 VEN
Brazil did not look menacing enough to get a lead in the match. They had their chances but failed to capitalise on them as the scoreline reads 0-0 at halftime.
- October 13, 2023 06:5345+1’
Three minutes have been added.
- October 13, 2023 06:5245’
Venezuela gets an opening and Machis takes a long-range shot just outside the penalty area but a dive from Ederson means the scoreline remains the same.
- October 13, 2023 06:5143’
Brazil fails to make good use of the possession as Venezuela gets an interception.
- October 13, 2023 06:4641’
Diniz makes the first substitution of the match as Yan Couto comes in for Danilo.
- October 13, 2023 06:4438’
Casemiro goes deep and wins a ball to make a solo run of his own but he has been intercepted on time.
- October 13, 2023 06:4336’
Brazil wins a free kick to get back possession after Venezuela looked dangerous in their attack.
- October 13, 2023 06:40YELLOW CARD33’
BOOKING: Second booking in three minutes, this time Venezuela captain Rincon has been booked with a yellow card for clipping Vinicius Jr.
- October 13, 2023 06:39YELLOW CARD31’
BOOKING: Herrera has been give a yellow card for a needless challenge on Neymar. It certainly did not look serious but Neymar is able to salvage a booking.
- October 13, 2023 06:3731’
Richarlison moves inside the penalty area with the ball. This could be dangerous for Venezuela but an interception came by the defence.
- October 13, 2023 06:3630'
Vinicius Jr. wins the ball on his half after intercepting the Venezuelan attack. He quickly runs down the left flank and passes to Neymar who is the playmaker as he goes on to pass it further to Richarlison.
- October 13, 2023 06:3228’
A small stoppage in the play after players go for a water break meanwhile Cordova has been given some medical attention after the head bang. Nothing serious.
- October 13, 2023 06:3126’
Richarlison and Cordova stumble with each other as their head bang as a result of a leap which finds both players on the ground as the result.
- October 13, 2023 06:3024’
The game has opened up in the last few minutes after both teams trying for a much-more realistic goal-scoring opportunity in their attacks.
- October 13, 2023 06:2622’
A free kick to Venezuela after Arana tackles Herrera from behind. Angel is the one who takes the set-piece.
- October 13, 2023 06:2420’
Romo receives a weak shot which he collects with ease as Venezuela gets the possession and tries to go for their own run.
- October 13, 2023 06:2318’
A slow passage of play at the Arena Pantanal as the ball has mostly been played in the mid-field with both the teams struggling to keep the possession for long enough.
- October 13, 2023 06:2015’
Nothing could be salvaged by the numbers that Venezuela had in the attack as Brazil got back the possession.
- October 13, 2023 06:2014’
Romo takes the goal kick to give Venezuela the possession and we can see the white shirts in the Brazilian half for the first time in this match.
- October 13, 2023 06:1813’
Neymar takes the set piece and shoots the ball after receiving it from the midfield. Romo saves another long-ranger with a timely leap.
- October 13, 2023 06:1712’
Neymar looked dangerous with the ball near Venezuela’s goalpost but Rincon tackles him sideways this time to concede a free kick that could be even more dangerous.
- October 13, 2023 06:1410’
Arana clips the back heel of Machis as the latter finds himself down in the field. The referee intervenes and warms Arana but no cards as of now.
- October 13, 2023 06:139’
Neymar stumbles after Venezuelan midfielder Rincon makes a tackle from behind.
- October 13, 2023 06:127’
Venezuela is able to slow down the pace but Brazil’s midfield is actively working towards picking gaps and pockets to work their way forward.
- October 13, 2023 06:115’
Brazil captain Casemiro draws challenge on Venezuela striker Cordova from behind to put him down on the ground.
- October 13, 2023 06:104’
CORNER KICK: Brazil wins a corner kick after Romo saves Neymar’s long-range ball. Neymar takes the corner kick but the ball has been intercepted by the Venezuelan defence.
- October 13, 2023 06:083’
SHOT: First shot on target from the Brazilian side after their star player Neymar receives the ball in the central channel this time and goes for a long ranger.
- October 13, 2023 06:072’
Brazil holds the initial ball possession as expected and goes for an attacking run with the help of Rodrygo, who passes the ball to Neymar in the right channel. But nothing piecing as far as goal-scoring opportunities are concerned.
- October 13, 2023 06:05Kick-off
Brazil is in its classic yellow and blue, while Venezuela is in all white as we are underway at the Arena Pantanal.
- October 13, 2023 06:03Time for live action
Both nations are done with their respective national anthem and it is time for some live action.
- October 13, 2023 05:53Crowd gathers at Arena Pantanal
We just got the confirmation on the attendance and it is over 41,000 supporters who came to see the Brazil vs Venezuela match in Cuiaba.
- October 13, 2023 05:35Recent Form
Brazil: L-L-W-L-W-W
Venezuela: W-D-W-W-L-W
- October 13, 2023 05:27Lineups out!
Brazil: Ederson (GK); Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Arana; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Rodrygo, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Richarlison
Venezuela: Romo (GK); Gonzalez, Osorio, Angel, Makoun; Sosa, Rincon, Herrera, Machis; S. Cordova, Rondon
- October 13, 2023 05:21Preview
Brazil’s new coach Fernando Diniz showed at Tuesday’s training that Vinicius Jr. is fully recovered from injury and will start against Venezuela in the city of Cuiaba. Raphinha was the starter at right wing in the two first matches but is now injured.
The status of the 23-year-old Vinicius at home has grown since the last World Cup, as he continues to thrive at Real Madrid and fans see Neymar playing in a less- competitive league in Saudi Arabia.
“Vinicius is important for his club, he is important for the national team. And he is only a boy,” striker Gabriel Jesus told a press conference. “He came back from injury scoring goals and helping Real win matches. He is just great.”
Renan Lodi, who is also out due to injury, is likely to be replaced by Guilherme Arana.
Richarlison is expected to start against Venezuela despite his goal drought for the national team. His most recent goal for Brazil came in the 4-1 win against South Korea in the round of sixteen of the World Cup in Qatar.
Also on Thursday, Colombia will face Uruguay, Bolivia will host Ecuador, and Chile will take on Peru.
- October 13, 2023 05:21Predicted XIs
Brazil: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Arana; Casemiro, Guimaraes; Rodrygo, Neymar, Vinicius Jr; Jesus
Venezuela: Romo; Gonzalez, Osorio, Angel, Navarro; Sosa, Rincon, Herrera, Soteldo; Josef Martinez, Rondon
- October 13, 2023 05:20Live Streaming Info
When does the World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela start?
The World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela will start on October 13 at 6:00 a.m. IST at the Arena Pantanal in Brazil.
Where can I watch the World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela?
The World Cup qualifier match between Brazil and Venezuela will be streamed live on the FIFA+ website for free.
- October 13, 2023 05:17Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Brazil and Venezuela on Friday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates as it unfolds at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba.
