Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Neymar, Vini Jr search for first goal continues; BRA 0-0 VEN at halftime

Preview

Brazil’s new coach Fernando Diniz showed at Tuesday’s training that Vinicius Jr. is fully recovered from injury and will start against Venezuela in the city of Cuiaba. Raphinha was the starter at right wing in the two first matches but is now injured.

The status of the 23-year-old Vinicius at home has grown since the last World Cup, as he continues to thrive at Real Madrid and fans see Neymar playing in a less- competitive league in Saudi Arabia.

“Vinicius is important for his club, he is important for the national team. And he is only a boy,” striker Gabriel Jesus told a press conference. “He came back from injury scoring goals and helping Real win matches. He is just great.”

Renan Lodi, who is also out due to injury, is likely to be replaced by Guilherme Arana.

Richarlison is expected to start against Venezuela despite his goal drought for the national team. His most recent goal for Brazil came in the 4-1 win against South Korea in the round of sixteen of the World Cup in Qatar.

Also on Thursday, Colombia will face Uruguay, Bolivia will host Ecuador, and Chile will take on Peru.