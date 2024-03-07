Two Brighton fans in Rome hospital after stabbings before Europa League match

Two Brighton and Hove Albion fans are in hospital in Rome after being stabbed on the eve of their team’s UEFA Europa League match in the Italian capital.

According to Italian media, a restaurant worker called the police shortly after midnight on Wednesday saying two fans came in asking for help after being stabbed nearby.

One had three wounds to his left thigh, while the other was stabbed in the right thigh. They had also allegedly had a backpack stolen that contained a wallet and documents.

The fans, aged 28 and 29, were taken to separate hospitals in Rome.

Roma hosts Brighton in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.