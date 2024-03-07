Two Brighton and Hove Albion fans are in hospital in Rome after being stabbed on the eve of their team’s UEFA Europa League match in the Italian capital.
According to Italian media, a restaurant worker called the police shortly after midnight on Wednesday saying two fans came in asking for help after being stabbed nearby.
One had three wounds to his left thigh, while the other was stabbed in the right thigh. They had also allegedly had a backpack stolen that contained a wallet and documents.
The fans, aged 28 and 29, were taken to separate hospitals in Rome.
Roma hosts Brighton in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.
Latest on Sportstar
- Two Brighton fans in Rome hospital after stabbings before Europa League match
- UP-W vs MI-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Up Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women, Toss at 7:00 PM
- Italian football federation president Gravina under investigation for alleged embezzlement
- From Clapton to Kanye: Barmy Army trumpeter Simon Finch has found his new stage on the cricket field
- Sanjeet ousted by Kazak’s Oralbay in opening round at World Olympic boxing qualifier
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE