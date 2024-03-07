MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Italian football federation president Gravina under investigation for alleged embezzlement

The Gravina probe emerged as part of a wider investigation by Perugia prosecutors into information leaks about top politicians to journalists by authorities assigned to an anti-Mafia task force.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 18:09 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

AP
President of the Italian football federation Gabriele Gravina.
President of the Italian football federation Gabriele Gravina. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

President of the Italian football federation Gabriele Gravina. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina is being investigated by Rome prosecutors for alleged embezzlement and money laundering linked to an auction of TV rights.

Gravina, who volunteered to meet with the prosecutors and denies any wrongdoing, is accused of illegally using money from the TV rights auction in 2018 when he led the third division, for the sale of a collection of medieval books and the purchase of a home in Milan.

ALSO READ: Bayern on the ropes but ready to fight back in Bundesliga title battle

“We asked for a hearing, and we provided documentation to show that our client is innocent,” Gravina’s lawyers said in a statement.

“We cleared everything up, and we’re sure that the truth will quickly come out.” Gravina was elected federation president in 2018. From 2005-18, he led the Lega Pro, which governs Serie C. He was elected to UEFA’s executive committee in April 2021 and is a vice president.

The Gravina probe emerged as part of a wider investigation by Perugia prosecutors into information leaks about top politicians to journalists by authorities assigned to an anti-mafia task force.

Related stories

Related Topics

Gabriele Gravina /

Italian Football Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italian football federation president Gravina under investigation for alleged embezzlement
    AP
  2. UP-W vs MI-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Up Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women, Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. From Clapton to Kanye: Barmy Army trumpeter Simon Finch has found his new stage on the cricket field
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Sanjeet ousted by Kazak’s Oralbay in opening round at World Olympic boxing qualifier
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India in driver’s seat after Kuldeep, Jaiswal leave England with a mountain to climb
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Italian football federation president Gravina under investigation for alleged embezzlement
    AP
  2. Bayern on the ropes but ready to fight back in Bundesliga title battle
    Reuters
  3. AFC Cup 2023-24: Central Coast Mariners beats Odisha FC in Inter-zonal semifinal first-leg
    Team Sportstar
  4. Staging Super Cup in Saudi Arabia has been good for Spanish football - Tebas
    Reuters
  5. Mohun Bagan calls for boycott of ISL match against East Bengal due to high ticket prices
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italian football federation president Gravina under investigation for alleged embezzlement
    AP
  2. UP-W vs MI-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Up Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Women, Toss at 7:00 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. From Clapton to Kanye: Barmy Army trumpeter Simon Finch has found his new stage on the cricket field
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Sanjeet ousted by Kazak’s Oralbay in opening round at World Olympic boxing qualifier
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India in driver’s seat after Kuldeep, Jaiswal leave England with a mountain to climb
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment