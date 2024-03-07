MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Staging Super Cup in Saudi Arabia has been good for Spanish football - Tebas

The Spanish federation (RFEF) agreed a three-year deal worth a reported 120 million euros ($130.74 million) with the Saudi sports authority in 2019 to expand the Spanish Super Cup and host the competition in the Middle Eastern nation.

Published : Mar 07, 2024 16:29 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File image of LaLiga president Javier Tebas.
File image of LaLiga president Javier Tebas. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File image of LaLiga president Javier Tebas. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

LaLiga President Javier Tebas said the decision to shift the Super Cup to Saudi Arabia has been beneficial for Spanish football and that there would be more cooperation between the federations of the two countries.

The Spanish federation (RFEF) agreed a three-year deal worth a reported 120 million euros ($130.74 million) with the Saudi sports authority in 2019 to expand the Spanish Super Cup and host the competition in the Middle Eastern nation.

The move was criticised by human rights groups and was met with backlash from Spanish fans but Tebas said the tournament had helped promote Spanish football.

“To begin with, it had some criticism but now it is perfectly assimilated and I think it has been very good for Spanish football,” Tebas told Arab News in an interview published on Wednesday.

“A competition of that level transferred to Saudi Arabia, a country with an impressive desire to grow in football.

“It is much better to go places where they want to grow like Saudi, than the other places. It is a matter of much promotion.”

Tebas said they cooperation between the federations would help develop the next generation of talent.

“We are already collaborating with the Saudi Ministry of Sports to develop players under 18-years-old, as they are the future,” he added.

Real Madrid won the latest edition of the Cup in January, beating Barcelona 4-1 in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in sports like Formula One, golf and soccer over the last few years, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema among a slew of big names signing lucrative deals to play in the Saudi Pro League.

However, critics have accused the country of using sport to distract from its record on human rights and equality issues.

Saudi Arabia denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.

Related Topics

Javier Tebas /

Spanish Super Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score updates, 5th Test Day 1: IND 104/1; Yashasvi Jaiswal out after fifty; ENG 218 all out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Staging Super Cup in Saudi Arabia has been good for Spanish football - Tebas
    Reuters
  3. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest Indian to score 1000 Test runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA roundup: Warriors bulldozes Bucks
    Reuters
  5. Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC highlights, CCM 4-0 OFC, AFC Cup 2023-24: Doka, Roux, Barcellos score for easy Mariners win in first-leg
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Staging Super Cup in Saudi Arabia has been good for Spanish football - Tebas
    Reuters
  2. Mohun Bagan calls for boycott of ISL match against East Bengal due to high ticket prices
    Team Sportstar
  3. Henderson hopeful of making England Euros squad
    Reuters
  4. Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC highlights, CCM 4-0 OFC, AFC Cup 2023-24: Doka, Roux, Barcellos score for easy Mariners win in first-leg
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australian Olympic chiefs would have final say on Kerr playing in Paris
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score updates, 5th Test Day 1: IND 104/1; Yashasvi Jaiswal out after fifty; ENG 218 all out
    Team Sportstar
  2. Staging Super Cup in Saudi Arabia has been good for Spanish football - Tebas
    Reuters
  3. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes fastest Indian to score 1000 Test runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA roundup: Warriors bulldozes Bucks
    Reuters
  5. Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha FC highlights, CCM 4-0 OFC, AFC Cup 2023-24: Doka, Roux, Barcellos score for easy Mariners win in first-leg
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment