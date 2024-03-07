Mohun Bagan calls for boycott of ISL match against East Bengal due to high ticket prices

Mohun Bagan has called for a boycott of the Kolkata derby against East Bengal SC due to high ticket prices for the away stands.

“It is unprecedented anywhere in the world that Away team fans will have to buy match tickets at a price which is almost double than that of the Home Team fans,” said Mohun Bagan Athletic Club via an offical statement.

As a counter-responsive move, Mohun Bagan said it will not buy or sell tickets for the match. “We unequivocally condemn the unsportsmanlike behaviour of East Bengal and have decided that we will neither buy nor sell any tickets of the derby match of ISL between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal Club,” the statement further read.

East Bengal will host Mohun Bagan at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

More to follow...