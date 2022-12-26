Football

Budweiser to ship free beers to World Cup winning Argentina fans

The brewery will give three 410ml cans of beer per day to each fan of legal age free to Argentina fans as Messi and Co. beat France in the final to lift their third World Cup trophy.

Team Sportstar
26 December, 2022 09:10 IST
26 December, 2022 09:10 IST
FILE PHOTO: The LED board shows a Budweiser advertisement during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on November 22, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar. 

FILE PHOTO: The LED board shows a Budweiser advertisement during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on November 22, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The brewery will give three 410ml cans of beer per day to each fan of legal age free to Argentina fans as Messi and Co. beat France in the final to lift their third World Cup trophy.

As promised during the Qatar World Cup, Budweiser will send free beers to Argentina fans as La Albiceleste won the FIFA World Cup 2022. The German company could not sell its beer meant for the World Cup due to restrictions imposed by the Qatari government.

“New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them?” Budweiser, a sponsor of FIFA, had then tweeted during the tournament.

Also Read
World’s largest inflatable football shirt salutes Messi victory

Now, the brewery will give 410ml cans of beer per day to each fan of legal age free to Argentina fans as Messi and Co. beat France in the final to lift their third World Cup trophy.

The shipment is packaged in a special edition featuring Lionel Messi and will only be available in Argentina.

In order to distribute the beers, Budweiser has also set up delivery points across the country and ran #BringHomeTheBud campaign. Fans can fill a form and avail of free beers.

Earlier the FIFA presdient Gianni Infantino, on the ban of beers, said, “If for 3 hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive. Maybe there is a reason why in France, in Spain, in Scotland, alcohol is banned in stadiums.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us