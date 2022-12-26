Budweiser to ship free beers to World Cup winning Argentina fans

As promised during the Qatar World Cup, Budweiser will send free beers to Argentina fans as La Albiceleste won the FIFA World Cup 2022. The German company could not sell its beer meant for the World Cup due to restrictions imposed by the Qatari government.

“New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them?” Budweiser, a sponsor of FIFA, had then tweeted during the tournament.

Now, the brewery will give 410ml cans of beer per day to each fan of legal age free to Argentina fans as Messi and Co. beat France in the final to lift their third World Cup trophy.

The shipment is packaged in a special edition featuring Lionel Messi and will only be available in Argentina.

In order to distribute the beers, Budweiser has also set up delivery points across the country and ran #BringHomeTheBud campaign. Fans can fill a form and avail of free beers.

Earlier the FIFA presdient Gianni Infantino, on the ban of beers, said, “If for 3 hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive. Maybe there is a reason why in France, in Spain, in Scotland, alcohol is banned in stadiums.”