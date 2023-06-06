Magazine

Ex-Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane joins Borussia Moenchengladbach

Seoane joined Gladbach on a three-year contract as the replacement for Daniel Farke, who left last week after a 10th-place finish following a season of inconsistent results.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 20:39 IST , MOENCHENGLADBACH - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO - Gerardo Seoane was fired in October after a bad start to the season left Leverkusen in the relegation zone. | Photo Credit: AP
Borussia Moenchengladbach appointed Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane on Tuesday in his first new job since a troubled end to his time with fellow Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

Seoane joined Gladbach on a three-year contract as the replacement for Daniel Farke, who left last week after a 10th-place finish following a season of inconsistent results. Gladbach beat title contenders Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund but failed to win back-to-back Bundesliga games all season.

“Gerardo Seoane has been successful for several clubs over the past few years. He’s a young coach, but one with lots of experience. He plays the style of football we want to see here,” said Roland Virkus, Gladbach’s managing director for sport.

Seoane won three Swiss titles with Young Boys before moving to Germany with Leverkusen, where he qualified for the Champions League in his first season with a third-place finish, the club’s best since 2016. However, Seoane was fired in October after a bad start to the season left Leverkusen in the relegation zone.

His successor at Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso, led the team back to sixth in the Bundesliga and to the Europa League semifinals.

