Chainsaw-wielding fan arrested at Tunis CAF quarterfinal

The return leg of the quarterfinal between Tunisia’s Esperance and Algeria’s JS Kabylie at the Rades Stadium on Saturday was interrupted by violence, which caused a 40-minute delay to the second half.

TUNIS 01 May, 2023 22:33 IST
Riot policemen chase Esperance supporters during the CAF Champions League quarterfinal football match between Tunisia’s Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Algeria’s JS Kabylie at the Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Rades.

Riot policemen chase Esperance supporters during the CAF Champions League quarterfinal football match between Tunisia’s Esperance Sportive de Tunis and Algeria’s JS Kabylie at the Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Rades. | Photo Credit: AFP

A football fan wielding a chainsaw was arrested during riots at a CAF Champions League match in Tunis, a source at the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

Esperance fans clashed with security forces and lit fireworks on the terraces. Firefighters had to be called out to extinguish several small fires in front of the stands.

Local reports said that a warehouse at the stadium was looted and some equipment, including a chainsaw, was stolen.

“We can confirm the arrest of a fan holding the chainsaw,” the ministry source, who requested anonymity, told Reuters.

Some 66 people were arrested, including 12 minors, a court spokesman told Diwan FM radio station.

Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs JS Kabylie CAF Champions League quarterfinal.

Esperance Sportive de Tunis vs JS Kabylie CAF Champions League quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Algerian fans also complained that they had been subjected to unjustified attacks by security forces.

Esperance supporters run for cover during a fight with riot police during the CAF Champions League quarterfinal.

Esperance supporters run for cover during a fight with riot police during the CAF Champions League quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: AFP

Esperance progressed to the semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win where it will face Al-Ahly of Egypt.

