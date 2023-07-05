Atletico signs Soyuncu after Leicester departure

Atletico Madrid confirmed the signing of Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu from Leicester City on a free transfer on Wednesday.
The centre-back, 27, joins on a four-season deal after his contract expired with the Foxes, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.
Serie A: Inter announce contract extensions for Bastoni and Calhanoglu
Soyuncu played 132 times for Leicester, winning the FA Cup in 2021.
“He is a solid and powerful defender who is both strong and skilful (and) difficult to beat,” Atletico said in a statement.
