Atletico signs Soyuncu after Leicester departure

The centre-back, 27, joins on a four-season deal after his contract expired with the Foxes, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Published : Jul 05, 2023 22:03 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Caglar Soyuncu in action. (File Photo)
Caglar Soyuncu in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Caglar Soyuncu in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP

Atletico Madrid confirmed the signing of Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu from Leicester City on a free transfer on Wednesday.

The centre-back, 27, joins on a four-season deal after his contract expired with the Foxes, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Serie A: Inter announce contract extensions for Bastoni and Calhanoglu

Soyuncu played 132 times for Leicester, winning the FA Cup in 2021.

“He is a solid and powerful defender who is both strong and skilful (and) difficult to beat,” Atletico said in a statement.

Atletico Madrid /

Caglar Soyuncu

