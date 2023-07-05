Atletico signs Soyuncu after Leicester departure

Atletico Madrid confirmed the signing of Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu from Leicester City on a free transfer on Wednesday.

The centre-back, 27, joins on a four-season deal after his contract expired with the Foxes, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Soyuncu played 132 times for Leicester, winning the FA Cup in 2021.

“He is a solid and powerful defender who is both strong and skilful (and) difficult to beat,” Atletico said in a statement.