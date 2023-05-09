Football

Cardiff to sue Nantes for damages over transfer after Sala’s death

Cardiff City is preparing to take further legal action against Nantes after the Swiss Federal Tribunal decided the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had no jurisdiction to deal with its claim for damages over Emiliano Sala’s transfer.

Reuters
Bengaluru 09 May, 2023 18:33 IST
Bengaluru 09 May, 2023 18:33 IST
General view of the Cardiff City Stadium. (Representative Image)

General view of the Cardiff City Stadium. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cardiff City is preparing to take further legal action against Nantes after the Swiss Federal Tribunal decided the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had no jurisdiction to deal with its claim for damages over Emiliano Sala’s transfer.

Cardiff City is preparing to take further legal action against Nantes after the Swiss Federal Tribunal decided the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had no jurisdiction to deal with its claim for damages over Emiliano Sala’s transfer, the club said on Tuesday.

Sala’s plane crashed in the English Channel, killing him as well as the pilot, as the Argentine striker travelled to Cardiff after signing for 17 million euros ($18.71 million) from the Ligue 1 side in January 2019.

Cardiff was told by FIFA to pay the first instalment of the transfer fee agreed before Sala’s death, which amounted to six million euros ($6.60 million), and it was placed under a transfer embargo in December after failing to pay the amount.

Also Read
Champions League semifinals: Inter’s ‘LuLa’ attack back to its best for CL derby vs Milan

After Cardiff’s appeal at the CAS failed, it paid the amount after which FIFA lifted the embargo but the Welsh club then went to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

“The Swiss Federal Tribunal has decided that the Court of Arbitration in Sport doesn’t have jurisdiction to deal with Cardiff City’s claim for damages against FC Nantes,” the Welsh club said in a statement.

“This isn’t a surprise and the club has already prepared separate legal action against them which will be started straightaway as FC Nantes must be held responsible for the accident (sic) (plane that crashed which was) organised by their agent.

“This will be to recover what the club paid for Emiliano and additional damages for further consequential losses.”

Cardiff was relegated at the end of the 2018-19 season after finishing 18th and has not gained promotion back to the top flight since.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Napoli’s Serie A triumph a node to Italy’s football renaissance

Where football and politics mix: Chile’s ‘Palestino’ football club

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us