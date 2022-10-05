Football

Champions League: Porto beats Leverkusen 2-0 to earn first UCL win of season

Porto are second in Group B, level with third-placed Leverkusen on three points after three games, while Club Brugge top the table with nine points after a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Reuters
05 October, 2022 08:44 IST
05 October, 2022 08:44 IST
Porto’s Galeno celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during a Champions League group B match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Porto’s Galeno celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during a Champions League group B match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen. | Photo Credit: Luis Vieira

Porto are second in Group B, level with third-placed Leverkusen on three points after three games, while Club Brugge top the table with nine points after a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Porto substitutes Zaidu and Galeno were both on target as they beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on Tuesday to seal the Portuguese side’s first victory in this season’s Champions League group stage.

Nigerian defender Zaidu smashed home a perfect header in the 69th minute from a cross by forward Mehdi Taremi six minutes after coming on to replace Wendell.

Brazilian forward Galeno extended their lead in the 87th minute after his shot from inside the box found the net after taking a huge deflection off Leverkusen keeper Lukas Hradecky.

Also Read
Champions League: Inter Milan beats Barcelona 1-0, moves to second place in Group C

Leverkusen striker Callum Hudson-Odoi put the ball in the net in the 15th minute from the edge of the six-yard box but his effort was chalked off after a VAR review found midfielder Robert Andrich had fouled Porto forward Pepe Aquino in the build-up.

Taremi tapped in a cross in the 41st minute but his effort was also ruled out by VAR for handball, while Leverkusen were awarded a penalty just before halftime, but Patrik Schick’s spot kick was superbly saved by Porto keeper Diogo Costa.

Porto are second in Group B, level with third-placed Leverkusen on three points after three games, while Club Brugge top the table with nine points after a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Watch: Deadly Indonesia football riot, stampede: What we know so far; death, casualty toll

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us