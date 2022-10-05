Inter Milan bounced back after two consecutive losses in Serie A with a crucial Champions League 1-0 win against Barcelona on Tuesday thanks to a Hakan Calhanoglu goal.

The Turkish midfielder slotted home a clinical strike from just outside the area, with the ball going into the corner to the goalkeeper’s right in added time before the break.

The home win lifted Inter to second place in Group C on six points, three behind leaders Bayern Munich and three in front of Barcelona.

Inter and Barca will face each other again next week at the Camp Nou.

Inter came into the match having lost four of its previous six games in all competitions and is ninth in Serie A, four points from the European qualification spots and eight behind leaders Napoli and Atalanta.

Barcelona, by contrast, arrived as the new LaLiga leaders and with striker Robert Lewandowski on a roll, having scored in six consecutive LaLiga match weeks.

But the Polish star forward made no impression at the San Siro, ending with no shots on target, having been neutralized by Inter’s five-man defence.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates after Napoli’s victory over Ajax. | Photo Credit: AP

Napoli thrashes six goals past Ajax

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win against 10-man Ajax Amsterdam.

Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Napoli has a 100% record at the halfway point in Group A, leaving Ajax with three points from its opening three games and in danger of missing out on next year’s knockout stages after its biggest defeat in European football.

The two clubs meet again next Wednesday in Italy where Napoli can make sure of progress to the next stage.

Porto beats Leverkusen 2-0 to earn first Champions League win

Porto substitutes Zaidu and Galeno were both on target as they beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on Tuesday to seal the Portuguese side’s first victory in this season’s Champions League group stage.

Nigerian defender Zaidu smashed home a perfect header in the 69th minute from a cross by forward Mehdi Taremi six minutes after coming on to replace Wendell.

Brazilian forward Galeno extended their lead in the 87th minute after his shot from inside the box found the net after taking a huge deflection off Leverkusen keeper Lukas Hradecky.