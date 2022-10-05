Football

Champions League: Inter Milan beats Barcelona 1-0, moves to second place in Group C

In other matches, Napoli handed Ajax its worst defeat in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Porto beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 for its first win this season.

Reuters
05 October, 2022 03:17 IST
05 October, 2022 03:17 IST
Hakan Calhanoglu’s goal in the first-half stoppage time was enough to hand three points to Inter Milan against Barcelona.

Hakan Calhanoglu’s goal in the first-half stoppage time was enough to hand three points to Inter Milan against Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP

In other matches, Napoli handed Ajax its worst defeat in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Porto beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 for its first win this season.

Inter Milan bounced back after two consecutive losses in Serie A with a crucial Champions League 1-0 win against Barcelona on Tuesday thanks to a Hakan Calhanoglu goal.

Also Read
Champions League: Brugge upsets Atletico 2-0; Tottenham, Frankfurt play out 0-0 draw

The Turkish midfielder slotted home a clinical strike from just outside the area, with the ball going into the corner to the goalkeeper’s right in added time before the break.

The home win lifted Inter to second place in Group C on six points, three behind leaders Bayern Munich and three in front of Barcelona.

Inter and Barca will face each other again next week at the Camp Nou.

Inter came into the match having lost four of its previous six games in all competitions and is ninth in Serie A, four points from the European qualification spots and eight behind leaders Napoli and Atalanta.

Barcelona, by contrast, arrived as the new LaLiga leaders and with striker Robert Lewandowski on a roll, having scored in six consecutive LaLiga match weeks.

But the Polish star forward made no impression at the San Siro, ending with no shots on target, having been neutralized by Inter’s five-man defence.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates after Napoli’s victory over Ajax.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates after Napoli’s victory over Ajax. | Photo Credit: AP

Napoli thrashes six goals past Ajax

Giacomo Raspadori netted twice as Napoli came from behind to deliver a masterclass and score a runaway 6-1 win against 10-man Ajax Amsterdam.

Captain Giovanni di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute Giovanni Simeone added the other goals for the Italian league leaders, after Mohammed Kudus had given the hosts the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Napoli has a 100% record at the halfway point in Group A, leaving Ajax with three points from its opening three games and in danger of missing out on next year’s knockout stages after its biggest defeat in European football.

The two clubs meet again next Wednesday in Italy where Napoli can make sure of progress to the next stage.

Porto beats Leverkusen 2-0 to earn first Champions League win

Porto substitutes Zaidu and Galeno were both on target as they beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 on Tuesday to seal the Portuguese side’s first victory in this season’s Champions League group stage.

Nigerian defender Zaidu smashed home a perfect header in the 69th minute from a cross by forward Mehdi Taremi six minutes after coming on to replace Wendell.

Brazilian forward Galeno extended their lead in the 87th minute after his shot from inside the box found the net after taking a huge deflection off Leverkusen keeper Lukas Hradecky.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Watch: Deadly Indonesia football riot, stampede: What we know so far; death, casualty toll

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us