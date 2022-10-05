UEFA Champions League

Champions League: Brugge upsets Atletico 2-0; Tottenham, Frankfurt play out 0-0 draw

Goals from Club Brugge forwards Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla saw the Belgians beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home while Tottenham Hotspur squandered a string of chances, settling for a goalless draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Reuters
05 October, 2022 02:54 IST
05 October, 2022 02:54 IST
Brugge, which is yet to concede a goal in the campaign, remains top of the group on nine points. 

Brugge, which is yet to concede a goal in the campaign, remains top of the group on nine points.  | Photo Credit: AP

Goals from Club Brugge forwards Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla saw the Belgians beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home while Tottenham Hotspur squandered a string of chances, settling for a goalless draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Goals from Club Brugge forwards Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla saw the Belgians beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home on Tuesday to extend their unbeaten run in Champions League Group B this season.

The host took the lead in the 36th minute when Jutgla’s low pass across the goal found Sowah, who tapped tyjer ball into an empty net for his second European goal in three games.

Also Read
Bayern trashes Viktoria Plzen 5-0 in Champions League

Jutgla doubled the lead in the 62nd after winger Tajon Buchanan calmly waited for the right moment to set up the Spaniard inside the box.

Atletico had a chance to get back into the match with a penalty 15 minutes later but Antoine Griezmann lashed the ball against the bar and moments later the Frenchman thought he had scrored but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Brugge, which is yet to concede a goal in the campaign, remains top of the group on nine points. Atletico, Bayer Leverkusen and FC Porto have three points each after Porto picked up their first points with a 2-0 win against the Germans.

Brugge and Atletico will face each other again next Wednesday in the reverse fixture in Madrid.

Also Read
Liverpool strolls past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League

Misfiring Tottenham draw 0-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur squandered a string of chances and failed to get a shot for more than 80 minutes, settling for a goalless draw at Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday in Champions League Group D.

Spurs, which lost 3-1 to London rival Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, had plenty of opportunities through Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Ivan Perisic, especially in the first half, but have now gone seven European away matches without a win.

It was also the fifth straight game in the competition that they did not score in the first half.

Europa League winner Eintracht and Tottenham are both on four points from three matches, with Sporting Lisbon in top spot on six despite its 4-1 loss to bottom club Olympique de Marseille, who have three points. 

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us