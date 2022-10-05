Champions League: Brugge upsets Atletico 2-0; Tottenham, Frankfurt play out 0-0 draw

Goals from Club Brugge forwards Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutgla saw the Belgians beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at home on Tuesday to extend their unbeaten run in Champions League Group B this season.

The host took the lead in the 36th minute when Jutgla’s low pass across the goal found Sowah, who tapped tyjer ball into an empty net for his second European goal in three games.

Also Read Bayern trashes Viktoria Plzen 5-0 in Champions League

Jutgla doubled the lead in the 62nd after winger Tajon Buchanan calmly waited for the right moment to set up the Spaniard inside the box.

Atletico had a chance to get back into the match with a penalty 15 minutes later but Antoine Griezmann lashed the ball against the bar and moments later the Frenchman thought he had scrored but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Brugge, which is yet to concede a goal in the campaign, remains top of the group on nine points. Atletico, Bayer Leverkusen and FC Porto have three points each after Porto picked up their first points with a 2-0 win against the Germans.

Brugge and Atletico will face each other again next Wednesday in the reverse fixture in Madrid.

Also Read Liverpool strolls past Rangers 2-0 in Champions League

Misfiring Tottenham draw 0-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur squandered a string of chances and failed to get a shot for more than 80 minutes, settling for a goalless draw at Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday in Champions League Group D.

Spurs, which lost 3-1 to London rival Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, had plenty of opportunities through Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Ivan Perisic, especially in the first half, but have now gone seven European away matches without a win.

It was also the fifth straight game in the competition that they did not score in the first half.

Europa League winner Eintracht and Tottenham are both on four points from three matches, with Sporting Lisbon in top spot on six despite its 4-1 loss to bottom club Olympique de Marseille, who have three points.