UEFA Champions League

Champions League: Adeyemi goal gives Dortmund 1-0 win over Chelsea

Karim Adeyemi scored a stunning goal to give Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 win against Chelsea at the Signal Iduna Park in the Champions League Round of 16 clash on Thursday.

Reuters
16 February, 2023 03:31 IST
16 February, 2023 03:31 IST
Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi celebrates scoring their first goal with Marius Wolf and Julian Brandt.

Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi celebrates scoring their first goal with Marius Wolf and Julian Brandt. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Karim Adeyemi scored a stunning goal to give Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 win against Chelsea at the Signal Iduna Park in the Champions League Round of 16 clash on Thursday.

Borussia Dortmund snatched a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in its Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday courtesy of Karim Adeyemi’s 63rd-minute goal to stretch its winning run to seven matches in all competitions this year.

Germany international Adeyemi sprinted more than 60 metres and slotted home against the run of play to give his team the advantage going into the return leg in London on March 7.

Big-spending Chelsea’s efficiency in front of goal has been an issue for the Premier League club this season, with only one win in 2023, and it was evident again.

It missed several good chances, including hitting the woodwork through Joao Felix but failed to find an equaliser, with Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel denying Enzo Fernandez in stoppage-time.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us