Champions League: Adeyemi goal gives Dortmund 1-0 win over Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund snatched a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in its Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday courtesy of Karim Adeyemi’s 63rd-minute goal to stretch its winning run to seven matches in all competitions this year.

Germany international Adeyemi sprinted more than 60 metres and slotted home against the run of play to give his team the advantage going into the return leg in London on March 7.

Big-spending Chelsea’s efficiency in front of goal has been an issue for the Premier League club this season, with only one win in 2023, and it was evident again.

It missed several good chances, including hitting the woodwork through Joao Felix but failed to find an equaliser, with Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel denying Enzo Fernandez in stoppage-time.