Champions League Real Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE: UEFA Champions League 2020-21 quarterfinals Champions League live updates: Follow the live score and commentary from the quarterfinal match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 April, 2021 22:50 IST La Liga club Real Madrid CF will host Premier League side Liverpool FC in the first leg of their 2020-21 UEFA Champions League last-eight tie (File Photo). - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 April, 2021 22:50 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal fixture between Real Madrid and Liverpool on Tuesday.LIVE UPDATES: Injury News - Real Madrid will be without Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal today. On the other hand, Liverpool will miss the services of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson.Super-sub Diogo Jota scored a brace and guided Liverpool to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal in its most recent encouter in the Premier League.LFC XI vs AFC this weekend: Alisson (G), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, James Milner (C), Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah.Where can you watch the game live? You can watch all the UEFA Champions League games on the Sony Pictures Sports Network in India, while SONY LIV will provide live streaming online in the country.