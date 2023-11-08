MagazineBuy Print

Sevilla boss Alonso wants to avenge ‘unfair’ Arsenal loss

Sevilla boss Diego Alonso has challenged his players to avenge their Champions League loss to Arsenal when the Spanish side meet the Gunners in a crucial Group B clash on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 11:20 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Sevilla coach Diego Alonso during training.
Sevilla coach Diego Alonso during training. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
Sevilla coach Diego Alonso during training. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Defeat for the reigning Europa League champions would leave the chances of reaching the Champions League knockout stages hanging by a slender thread.

Arsenal is top of the group after the 2-1 win at Sevilla a fortnight ago, while Alonso’s men sits four points behind them in third place with three games to play.

READ | Haaland poised to break another scoring record after brace against Young Boys

Alonso believes Sevilla deserved more from their last encounter with Arsenal and he wants his side to prove a point when they face the Premier League title chasers in north London.

“We competed well, with an unfair result for me because we did more for the game,” Alonso told reporters on Tuesday.

Arsenal has lost two of their three domestic games since beating Sevilla, with Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle an especially painful result given the controversial nature of the Magpies’ winner.

Keen not to rile up Mikel Arteta’s side any further, Alonso was respectful of Arsenal’s quality, rating them as one of Europe’s elite clubs in Europe,

“The game at a strategic and football level is complex,” Alonso said.

“We are facing the fourth or fifth best team in Europe, they showed it last season, same in this one.

“It puts us in difficulties, but it also put us in difficulties two weeks ago.”

Sevilla will be without former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos after the defender was ruled out with a calf injury.

