MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chelsea agrees deal to sign Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez: reports

Sanchez, who lost his place to Jason Steele during the second half of last season, will offer competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga following the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 23:21 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez collects the ball in front of Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
File Photo: Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez collects the ball in front of Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: Gareth Fuller/AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez collects the ball in front of Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: Gareth Fuller/AP

Chelsea has agreed a deal with Premier League rival Brighton to sign goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for £25 million ($32 million) plus add-ons, reports said on Thursday.

Sanchez, who lost his place to Jason Steele during the second half of last season, will offer competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga following the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

READ MORE: Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to miss start of the season after another knee operation

It is understood the transfer involves an up-front £25 million payment, with an additional sell-on clause included.

Spain international Sanchez, 25, worked with Chelsea goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts when he was at Brighton. Roberts left for Stamford Bridge in September 2022.

New Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is overhauling his squad following the club’s worst Premier League season in almost 30 years.

Chelsea has also been linked with a move for Seagulls midfielder Moises Caicedo, with Brighton said to be looking for a £100 million fee.

It opens its new Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on August 13.

Related Topics

Kepa Arrizabalaga /

Chelsea /

Brighton and Hove Albion

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea agrees deal to sign Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez: reports
    AFP
  2. IND vs WI Live Score 1st T20I: Holder dismisses Hardik; India 113/5 (15.2) in 150 chase vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s World Cup: Germany coach calls early exit ‘a disaster’
    AFP
  4. Osasuna provisionally suspended from next European club competition
    Reuters
  5. Arsenal’s Ramsdale to speak out against homophobic comments
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea agrees deal to sign Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez: reports
    AFP
  2. Women’s World Cup: Germany coach calls early exit ‘a disaster’
    AFP
  3. Osasuna provisionally suspended from next European club competition
    Reuters
  4. Arsenal’s Ramsdale to speak out against homophobic comments
    Reuters
  5. Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant downs Bangladesh Army 5-0 in opener
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Chelsea agrees deal to sign Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez: reports
    AFP
  2. IND vs WI Live Score 1st T20I: Holder dismisses Hardik; India 113/5 (15.2) in 150 chase vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s World Cup: Germany coach calls early exit ‘a disaster’
    AFP
  4. Osasuna provisionally suspended from next European club competition
    Reuters
  5. Arsenal’s Ramsdale to speak out against homophobic comments
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment