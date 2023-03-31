Football

Chelsea joins Wolfsburg, Arsenal and Barcelona in Champions League semis

Chelsea had the advantage after beating Lyon 1-0 in the first leg, but two goals from the French team and a last-gasp penalty for Chelsea sent the match to penalties.

Reuters
LONDON 31 March, 2023 09:37 IST
Chelsea players celebrate victory in the penalty shootout during the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg match against Olympique Lyonnais at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2023.

Chelsea players celebrate victory in the penalty shootout during the UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal second leg match against Olympique Lyonnais at Stamford Bridge on March 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Chelsea had the advantage after beating Lyon 1-0 in the first leg, but two goals from the French team and a last-gasp penalty for Chelsea sent the match to penalties.

Chelsea reached the Women’s Champions League semifinals after a thrilling game against defending champion Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday, winning a penalty shootout 4-3 after the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate.

The host had the advantage after beating Lyon 1-0 in the first leg, but two goals from the French team and a last-gasp penalty for Chelsea sent the match to penalties.

The English side will next face Barcelona who crushed AS Roma 5-1 on Wednesday to go through 6-1 on aggregate.

Arsenal reached the semifinals for the first time in 10 years after beating Bayern Munich 2-0 on Wednesday and will meet German side VfL Wolfsburg, who progressed after overcoming Paris St Germain 2-1 on aggregate.

The final will be played on June 3 in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

