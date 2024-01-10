MagazineBuy Print

Chelsea wasteful as second-tier Middlesbrough gains 1-0 first-leg advantage in League Cup semifinal

Hayden Hackney scored in the 37th minute and Middlesbrough held on at Riverside Stadium against its Premier League opponent.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 07:56 IST , MIDDLESBROUGH - 1 MIN READ

AP
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer reacts after missing a chance to score.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer reacts after missing a chance to score. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Chelsea’s Cole Palmer reacts after missing a chance to score. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cole Palmer missed from close range and Chelsea lost 1-0 to second-tier Middlesbrough in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday.

Hayden Hackney scored in the 37th minute and Middlesbrough held on at Riverside Stadium against its Premier League opponent.

Mauricio Pochettino’s expensively assembled team has been eyeing cup trophies to make up for a disappointing Premier League campaign. They’ll have work to do in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Jan. 23.

Middlesbrough hasn’t been this far in the League Cup since winning the competition in 2004.

ALSO READ | India at AFC Asian Cup: How have Blue Tigers performed in the continental tournament before Qatar?

Hackney scored after sprinting past Moises Caicedo inside the box and firing home Isaiah Jones’ low cross past goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic into the net.

Palmer, who shot wide earlier in the first half, just needed a tap in to equalize after Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tom Glover misplayed a shot in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

In what should have been a simple catch, the ball instead bounced off Glover’s chest directly to Palmer, who tried to volley it in from about 5 yards out. He got under it, however, and his left-footed effort sailed over the crossbar.

Middlesbrough is 12th in the Championship and lost to Aston Villa 1-0 on Saturday in the FA Cup third round.

Related Topics

Chelsea /

Middlesbrough /

League Cup

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

