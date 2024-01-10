India at AFC Asian Cup: How have Blue Tigers performed in the continental tournament before Qatar?

India’s journey in the AFC Asian Cup, the continent’s premier football tournament which was founded in 1956, is a compelling narrative of fleeting brilliance, inconsistency, and unwavering hope.

For Indian football fans, the Asian Cup holds a bittersweet charm. It’s a tournament where dreams of continental glory brush shoulders with the harsh reality of underachievement.

As Igor Stimac’s men travel to Qatar to participate in the quest for continental glory at the AFC Asian Cup 2023, Sportstar takes a look at the Blue Tigers’ journey in the history of the tournament.

The golden year: 1964

India’s 1964 campaign remains etched in folklore. Benefiting from withdrawals due to political unrest, it gained a direct qualification to the tournament finals. Led by the iconic English coach Harry Wright, India reached the final, a feat unmatched since. The Blue Tigers dazzled with its attacking flair, defeating Thailand and South Vietnam before succumbing to Israel in the final. Though runners-up, it had announced its arrival on the continental stage.

The long wait: 1984

After a 20-year hiatus, India returned to the Asian Cup in 1984, but its journey ended in the group stage. Drawn into a tough Group B with China, Iran, the UAE, and hosts Singapore, India faced an uphill battle. Despite valiant efforts, it fell short in three games, salvaging only a solitary point with a gritty goalless draw against powerhouses Iran. Krishanu Dey, a legendary figure in Indian football, was part of the team that battled against these Asian giants under Serbian coach Milovan Ciric.

The longer wait: 2011

The year 2011 witnessed India’s long-awaited comeback to the Asian Cup, 27 years after its last appearance. Fueled by a hat-trick and a goal by Bhaichung Bhutia, India defeated Tajikistan in the final of the Challenge Cup and qualified for the Asian Cup 2011. The Blues entered the tournament brimming with hope. However, a cruel twist of fate awaited them in the form of three group-stage losses, sending them back home without a single point and leaving behind a trail of heartbreak for a nation that had dreamt of continental glory.

A glimpse of progress: 2019

After an eight-year absence, India roared back onto the AFC Asian Cup stage in 2019 under Stephen Constantine. Despite ultimately bowing out in the group stage, glimpses of hope shone through. Sunil Chhetri’s brace against Thailand secured a historic first win in 55 years, a testament to the Blue Tigers’ progress. However, two subsequent losses saw its Asian Cup adventure cut short, marking the third consecutive group-stage exit.