Live

LIVE India vs Australia updates, AFC Asian Cup 2023: Chhetri starts, Thapa on bench, Sahal injured; IND v AUS lineups; Kick-off at 5 PM IST

IND vs AUS: Follow live updates of the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group B match from the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

Updated : Jan 13, 2024 16:18 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s Sunil Chhetri during a training session.
India’s Sunil Chhetri during a training session. | Photo Credit: AIFF
India’s Sunil Chhetri during a training session. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Follow live updates of the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 Group B match from the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. This is Aneesh Dey taking you through the pre-match buildup and bringing you live updates from the clash.

  • January 13, 2024 15:53
    INDIA VS AUSTRALIA STARTING XI

    India starting XI: Gurpreet(GK), Bheke, Subhasish, Jhingan, Suresh, Manvir, Chhetri (c), Chhangte, Apuia, Poojary, Tangri.


    Australia starting XI: Ryan(C) (GK), Rowles, Boyle, Metcalfe, Duke, Behich, Baccus, Souttar, Irvine, Goodwin, Jones.

  • January 13, 2024 15:45
    Australia Predicted XI

    AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia predicted XI, squad, schedule

    The 2015 champion will kick off its journey in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar against India on January 13 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

  • January 13, 2024 15:35
    India Predicted XI

    India predicted XI for AFC Asian Cup 2023

    Missing key players like Jeakson Singh and Anwar Ali, it will be interesting to see how Igor Stimac shapes his team at the Asian Cup.

  • January 13, 2024 15:20
    India at AFC Asian Cup: How have Blue Tigers performed in the continental tournament before Qatar?

    India at AFC Asian Cup: How have Blue Tigers performed in the continental tournament before Qatar?

    As Igor Stimac’s men travel to Qatar to participate in the quest for continental glory at the AFC Asian Cup 2023, Sportstar takes a look at the Blue Tigers’ journey in the history of the tournament.

  • January 13, 2024 15:04
    Preview

    India’s campaign at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will start in a David versus Goliath battle, against the 2015 champion, Australia, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha on Saturday.


    The Blue Tigers have qualified for consecutive editions of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time and have been drawn with Syria, Uzbekistan and the Socceroos in Group B.


    But its first and biggest challenge in the group stage would be to don the robes of a giant killer against an opponent it last beat 67 years ago, at the Summer Olympics, under legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim.


    “Obviously, it is going to be very difficult. We know their achievements, with their top players coming from top European leagues who play competitive football week in and week out. It is not going to be easy but we are here to embrace the challenge,” Igor Stimac, India’s head coach, said about Australia on Friday.


    India had three first-team regulars – Anwar Ali, Ashique Kuruniyan and Jeakson Singh – unavailable during squad selection due to injuries.


    Read full preview HERE


    AFC Asian Cup 2023: India looks to don robes of a giant-killer against Australia; Uzbekistan favourites against Syria

    India’s campaign at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will start in a David versus Goliath battle, against the 2015 champion, Australia, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha on Saturday.


    When and where will the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match kick-off?


    The India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 5 PM IST, Saturday, January 13 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar. 


    Where can you watch the India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match?


    The India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 network. 


    The match will also be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website. 

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
