Football

Chelsea women coach Hayes to take time out after emergency hysterectomy

The 45-year-old, who has led Chelsea to five titles in the Women’s Super League, said she is now in recovery and that Denise Reddy and Paul Green would take charge of the team in her absence.

Reuters
13 October, 2022 21:30 IST
Hayes’ Chelsea currently sits fourth in WSL.

Hayes' Chelsea currently sits fourth in WSL. | Photo Credit: AP

Chelsea women’s manager Emma Hayes said she will need “time and patience” to return to full health after undergoing an emergency hysterectomy last week following her ongoing battle with endometriosis.

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the womb lining grows in other places, usually within the pelvic cavity.

“I know you’ll respect that my health comes first and at this time I’ve got to prioritise what I need to do for me,” Hayes said in a statement on Thursday, addressing the fans.

Chelsea currently sits fourth in WSL with two wins and a loss in three games.

