MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AC Milan winger Pulisic threatened and abused following fiery Lazio win

Pulisic posted photos on Instagram of himself and the Milan team celebrating after the game, and was inundated with abusive comments.

Published : Mar 03, 2024 07:52 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

AP
AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic during the Lazio match.
AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic during the Lazio match. | Photo Credit: DANIELE MASCOLO/REUTERS
infoIcon

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic during the Lazio match. | Photo Credit: DANIELE MASCOLO/REUTERS

AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic has received a deluge of death threats and abuse on social media following their fiery 1-0 victory at Lazio in Serie A on Friday.

Lazio finished the match with eight men and Pulisic was involved in two of the three dismissals.

Pulisic posted photos on Instagram of himself and the Milan team celebrating after the game, and was inundated with abusive comments.

There were also plenty of messages of support for the American, including from Milan teammate Théo Hernandez, who wrote, “Puliiiii I am your security.”

Luca Pellegrini was sent off in the 67th minute following two yellow cards in quick succession — each for a foul on Pulisic — and Matteo Guendouzi was issued a straight red in stoppage time for reacting badly to a foul by the United States standout, who was also booked in the incident.

ALSO READ: Dortmund beats Union Berlin 2-0 in Bundesliga to ease pressure on coach

Lazio defender Adam Marušic was also sent off in stoppages.

Pulisic joined Milan from Chelsea in the offseason hoping to revive a flagging club career. He has seven goals and provided six assists in 25 league matches.

Related Topics

Christian Pulisic /

AC Milan /

Lazio

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AC Milan winger Pulisic threatened and abused following fiery Lazio win
    AP
  2. MLS: Two each for Messi and Suarez as Inter Miami hit five past Orlando
    AFP
  3. F1 2024: Verstappen’s father says Red Bull will ‘explode’ if Horner stays
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Vinicius scores 2 to earn Real Madrid draw in return to Valencia since racial abuse, Bellingham gets red
    AP
  5. NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Lyon masterclass leads Australia to 172-run win against New Zealand
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AC Milan winger Pulisic threatened and abused following fiery Lazio win
    AP
  2. MLS: Two each for Messi and Suarez as Inter Miami hit five past Orlando
    AFP
  3. La Liga: Vinicius scores 2 to earn Real Madrid draw in return to Valencia since racial abuse, Bellingham gets red
    AP
  4. Late Digne strike gives Villa 3-2 win over Luton
    Reuters
  5. Inter Miami 5-0 Orlando City HIGHLIGHTS, MLS: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez help MIA thrash ORL
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AC Milan winger Pulisic threatened and abused following fiery Lazio win
    AP
  2. MLS: Two each for Messi and Suarez as Inter Miami hit five past Orlando
    AFP
  3. F1 2024: Verstappen’s father says Red Bull will ‘explode’ if Horner stays
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Vinicius scores 2 to earn Real Madrid draw in return to Valencia since racial abuse, Bellingham gets red
    AP
  5. NZ vs AUS, 1st Test: Lyon masterclass leads Australia to 172-run win against New Zealand
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment