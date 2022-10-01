Football

Roof collapses during Colo Colo’s open training session in Chile; several injured

Footage on social media showed hundreds of cheering supporters in the stand before it gave way under their weight.

Reuters
01 October, 2022 04:00 IST
01 October, 2022 04:00 IST
This handout picture released by ATON Chile shows the advertising structure that collapsed in one of the stands of the Monumental stadium in Santiago.

This handout picture released by ATON Chile shows the advertising structure that collapsed in one of the stands of the Monumental stadium in Santiago. | Photo Credit: AFP

Footage on social media showed hundreds of cheering supporters in the stand before it gave way under their weight.

Several fans were injured after a section of Santiago’s Estadio Monumental collapsed on Friday during an open training session hosted by Chilean club Colo Colo.

Footage on social media showed hundreds of cheering supporters in the stand before it gave way under their weight.

“We regret the events that took place today... where a group of people did not respect the minimum standards of behaviour by climbing onto a structure for advertising, over which they jumped and caused part of it to collapse,” Colo Colo said in a statement.

Also Read
Marseille fined for crowd trouble at Tottenham

“Unfortunately, some of those involved were injured and were taken to the nearest medical centre.”

The club did not specify how many people had been injured.

Colo Colo added that they would completely remove the damaged structure to avoid a similar accident in the future.

“We confirm our commitment and willingness to the authorities to continue making all necessary improvements to ensure the safety of our fans.”

Colo Colo’s open practice, known as the “Arengazo”, is a club tradition where fans get to cheer their team inside the stadium ahead of important games. They face Universidad Catolica in a derby clash on Sunday.

Wednesday’s domestic cup game between Catolica and Universidad de Chile was suspended after U de Chile’s goalkeeper was struck by fireworks.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us