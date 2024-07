Colombia vs Panama LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Match updates of COL v PAN quarterfinal; Kick off at 3:30 AM IST

PREVIEW

Panama will aim to continue its fairytale run at the Copa America against a high-flying Colombia in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

Panama finished second in Group C, outperforming the United States and earning its quarter-final spot behind Uruguay.

The Panamanians suffered an initial 3-1 defeat to Uruguay, but turned their fortunes around with a 2-1 victory over the United States and sealed their quarter-final place with a 3-1 win against Bolivia.

While the team’s victories have been impressive, Panama will enter the match as the underdogs against Colombia.

Read the full preview here.

The Colombians are currently on a 26-match unbeaten run, with their 10-match winning streak only recently broken by a 1-1 draw with Brazil.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, and on Saturday we have to come out and play very focused,” said Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez. “We are going step by step. Panama will be difficult, but we will play with a lot of quality.”

This will be Colombia’s sixth consecutive Copa America quarter-final, with the previous four having gone to penalties. It emerged victorious in 2016 and 2021, but fell short in 2015 and 2019.

(With Reuters inputs)

STREAMING INFO