MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Colombia vs Panama LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Match updates of COL v PAN quarterfinal; Kick off at 3:30 AM IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Copa America 2024 quarterfinal between Colombia and Panama on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

Updated : Jul 07, 2024 02:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Luis Diaz of Colombia (C) and teammates sing the national anthem prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Colombia.
Luis Diaz of Colombia (C) and teammates sing the national anthem prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Colombia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Luis Diaz of Colombia (C) and teammates sing the national anthem prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Colombia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

PREVIEW

Panama will aim to continue its fairytale run at the Copa America against a high-flying Colombia in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

Panama finished second in Group C, outperforming the United States and earning its quarter-final spot behind Uruguay.

The Panamanians suffered an initial 3-1 defeat to Uruguay, but turned their fortunes around with a 2-1 victory over the United States and sealed their quarter-final place with a 3-1 win against Bolivia.

While the team’s victories have been impressive, Panama will enter the match as the underdogs against Colombia.

Read the full preview here.

The Colombians are currently on a 26-match unbeaten run, with their 10-match winning streak only recently broken by a 1-1 draw with Brazil.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, and on Saturday we have to come out and play very focused,” said Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez. “We are going step by step. Panama will be difficult, but we will play with a lot of quality.”

This will be Colombia’s sixth consecutive Copa America quarter-final, with the previous four having gone to penalties. It emerged victorious in 2016 and 2021, but fell short in 2015 and 2019.

(With Reuters inputs)

STREAMING INFO

When and where will Colombia vs Panama quarterfinal kick off?
The match between Colombia and Panama will kick off on Sunday at 3:30 am IST at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Colombia vs Panama in India?
There’s no official confirmation on which network will telecast Copa America 2024. However, you can follow the LIVE coverage on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Colombia vs Panama in India?
There’s no official confirmation on which platform will stream Copa America 2024. However, you can follow the LIVE coverage on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Colombia vs Panama in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

Related Topics

Colombia /

Panama /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Colombia vs Panama LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch the COL v PAN quarterfinal match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024, July 6 Highlights: Djokovic, Zverev advance; Swiatek, Jabeur knocked out in third round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Netherlands vs Turkiye Live Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: NED 1-1 TUR; De Vrij equalises after Akaydin gives Turkey lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Own goal to take the lead; Major talking points from NED v TUR clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Colombia vs Panama LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Match updates of COL v PAN quarterfinal; Kick off at 3:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Colombia vs Panama LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Match updates of COL v PAN quarterfinal; Kick off at 3:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why is Matthijs de Ligt not starting in Netherlands vs Turkiye quarterfinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Live Netherlands vs Turkey photos, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Photo gallery from NED v TUR
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Own goal to take the lead; Major talking points from NED v TUR clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why is Donyell Malen not playing in Turkey vs Netherlands quarterfinal clash?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Colombia vs Panama LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch the COL v PAN quarterfinal match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024, July 6 Highlights: Djokovic, Zverev advance; Swiatek, Jabeur knocked out in third round
    Team Sportstar
  3. Netherlands vs Turkiye Live Score, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: NED 1-1 TUR; De Vrij equalises after Akaydin gives Turkey lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands vs Turkiye, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Own goal to take the lead; Major talking points from NED v TUR clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Colombia vs Panama LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Match updates of COL v PAN quarterfinal; Kick off at 3:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment