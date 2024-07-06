MagazineBuy Print

Colombia vs Panama LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch the COL v PAN quarterfinal match, Preview

Take a look at the LIVE telecast and streaming info ahead of the Colombia vs Panama quarterfinal clash at the Copa America 2024.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 13:29 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo (left) and Jhon Arias speak to the media ahead of their quarterfinal match against Panama as part of CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024.
Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo (left) and Jhon Arias speak to the media ahead of their quarterfinal match against Panama as part of CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo (left) and Jhon Arias speak to the media ahead of their quarterfinal match against Panama as part of CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

PREVIEW

Panama will aim to continue its fairytale run at the Copa America against a high-flying Colombia in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.

Panama finished second in Group C, outperforming the United States and earning its quarter-final spot behind Uruguay.

The Panamanians suffered an initial 3-1 defeat to Uruguay, but turned their fortunes around with a 2-1 victory over the United States and sealed their quarter-final place with a 3-1 win against Bolivia.

While the team’s victories have been impressive, Panama will enter the match as the underdogs against Colombia.

READ MORE | Why is there no extra-time in quarterfinal or semifinal of Copa America 2024?

“We’re not going to take anything for granted,” Panama coach Thomas Christiansen told reporters on Friday .“If they (Colombia) want to look down on us, that’s their thing. But we are going to take this match very seriously.”

This year’s Copa America marks only the second time Panama has participated, and the first time they have made it to the knockout stage, with Christiansen saying he was well aware of the magnitude of their achievement.

“I don’t need to tell (his players) anything,” Christiansen said. “They know that they have made history. But we don’t want to stop there. We want to try and go a step further, and hopefully we can do that.”

The winner of the match will take on either Uruguay or Brazil in the semi-finals in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

Despite the fighting spirit Panama has displayed in the tournament, defeating Colombia would be a monumental task.

The Colombians are currently on a 26-match unbeaten run, with their 10-match winning streak only recently broken by a 1-1 draw with Brazil.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, and on Saturday we have to come out and play very focused,” said Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez. “We are going step by step. Panama will be difficult, but we will play with a lot of quality.”

This will be Colombia’s sixth consecutive Copa America quarter-final, with the previous four having gone to penalties. It emerged victorious in 2016 and 2021, but fell short in 2015 and 2019.

(With Reuters inputs)

STREAMING INFO

When and where will Colombia vs Panama quarterfinal kick off?
The match between Colombia and Panama will kick off on Sunday at 3:30 am IST at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Colombia vs Panama in India?
There’s no official confirmation on which network will telecast Copa America 2024. However, you can follow the LIVE coverage on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE stream of Colombia vs Panama in India?
There’s no official confirmation on which platform will stream Copa America 2024. However, you can follow the LIVE coverage on Sportstar’s website and app.
Where to watch the LIVE telecast of Colombia vs Panama in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Colombia /

Panama

