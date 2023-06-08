Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

West Ham condemns fan behaviour after Fiorentina’s Biraghi hit by object

Fans threw plastic cups and other objects at Biraghi as he prepared to take a corner during the match in Prague and he had to receive medical attention after being struck on the head.

Published : Jun 08, 2023 10:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
West Ham United’s Angelo Ogbonna consoles Cristiano Biraghi Fiorentina loses the Europa Conference League Final at Eden Arena, Prague, on June 7, 2023. 
West Ham United’s Angelo Ogbonna consoles Cristiano Biraghi Fiorentina loses the Europa Conference League Final at Eden Arena, Prague, on June 7, 2023.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

West Ham United’s Angelo Ogbonna consoles Cristiano Biraghi Fiorentina loses the Europa Conference League Final at Eden Arena, Prague, on June 7, 2023.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

West Ham United has condemned the behaviour of some of its fans after Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi was left bleeding after being hit by an object thrown from the stands during the Europa Conference League final.

Fans threw plastic cups and other objects at Biraghi as he prepared to take a corner during the match in Prague and he had to receive medical attention after being struck on the head.

ALSO READ
West Ham beats Fiorentina 2-1 to win Europa Conference League title

“West Ham United unreservedly condemn the behaviour of a small number of individuals who threw objects onto the pitch during tonight’s UEFA Europa Conference League final,” the club said in a statement.

“These actions have no place in football and do not in any way represent the values of our football club and the overwhelming majority of our supporters, who have behaved impeccably in Prague this week and throughout our last two seasons in European competition.

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police and will be given an indefinite ban and therefore be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club.”

Czech police earlier said it had detained 16 Fiorentina supporters after it attacked West Ham fans in a local bar and a police officer.

West Ham clinched its first major European trophy in 58 years on Wednesday after Jarrod Bowen slid home a 90th-minute winner.

Related Topics

West Ham United /

Fiorentina /

UEFA Europa Conference League /

Cristiano Biraghi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. West Ham condemns fan behaviour after Fiorentina’s Biraghi hit by object
    Reuters
  2. Error-strewn start proved costly, says Rune after quarterfinal loss to Ruud
    Reuters
  3. WTC Final: Not picking Ashwin was purely based on conditions, bowling coach Mhambrey defends flop move
    PTI
  4. NBA Finals result: Nikola Jokic’s historic effort sends Nuggets past Heat in Game 3
    Reuters
  5. NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat, Game 3 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. West Ham condemns fan behaviour after Fiorentina’s Biraghi hit by object
    Reuters
  2. When can Messi play his first match for Inter Miami?
    Team Sportstar
  3. West Ham beats Fiorentina 2-1 to win Europa Conference League title
    AFP
  4. Lionel Messi: I am joining Inter Miami
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A wrap: Milan part ways with sporting director Massara; Roma’s Abraham undergoes knee surgery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. West Ham condemns fan behaviour after Fiorentina’s Biraghi hit by object
    Reuters
  2. Error-strewn start proved costly, says Rune after quarterfinal loss to Ruud
    Reuters
  3. WTC Final: Not picking Ashwin was purely based on conditions, bowling coach Mhambrey defends flop move
    PTI
  4. NBA Finals result: Nikola Jokic’s historic effort sends Nuggets past Heat in Game 3
    Reuters
  5. NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat, Game 3 Box Score
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment