Football

Al Nassr vs Abha, LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in King Cup of Champions quarterfinal?

Al Nassr vs Abha: All you need to know about the King Cup of Champions quarterfinal at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh.

Team Sportstar
14 March, 2023 13:47 IST
14 March, 2023 13:47 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will be in action for the first time since their loss to Al Ittihad.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will be in action for the first time since their loss to Al Ittihad. | Photo Credit: AFP

Al Nassr vs Abha: All you need to know about the King Cup of Champions quarterfinal at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr will be in action in the King Cup of Champions and look to bounce back from the 0-1 defeat to Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

The Riyadh-based club lost to its title rival and conceded the top spot in the league with Ronaldo failing to score for the second straight game.

In the quarterfinal of the cup competition, Al Nassr could not have hoped for a better match-up as it faces Abha. The side is 12th in the Saudi Pro League and had lost 0-3 to Al Nassr in the earlier match this season.

It will be another chance for Ronaldo to get in the scoresheet. The Portuguese forward had a blazing start to his time in Saudi Arabia but has faced hiccups over the past two matches.

Al Nassr will bank on his exploits to book a place in the semifinals. Al Ittihad is the only team to have advanced to the last-four with penalty shootout win over Al Feiha.

When and where to watch?
When will Al Nassr vs Abha King Cup of Champions match start?
The Al Nassr vs Abha King Cup of Champions match will kick off on Tuesday, March 14 at 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Al Nassr vs Abha King Cup of Champions match on TV?
The King Cup of Champions quarterfinal will be telecast in India on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to live stream Al Nassr vs Abha King Cup of Champions match?
The live streaming of Al Nassr vs Abha King Cup of Champions match will be available on Sony Liv app.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us