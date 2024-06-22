WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo chooses to assist instead of scoring against Turkiye in Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo turned creator instead of a goalscorer against Turkey when he set up Bruno Fernandes in Portugal’s Group F match at the Euro 2024 on Friday.

Playing at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, the strike almost put the contest to bed, with Portugal remaining 3-0 up, with one foot into the round of 16 of the tournament. It was also Ronaldo’s first assist of the tournament.

Completely selfless from Ronaldo to dish it off to Bruno Fernandes here ❤️🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/oCk8nUgylM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2024

RONALDO WITH THE ASSIST TO BRUNO FERNANDES 🇵🇹



Portugal makes it 3-0 👏 pic.twitter.com/D8hS5IqdsH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 22, 2024

