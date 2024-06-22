MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo chooses to assist instead of scoring against Turkiye in Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo turned creator instead of a goalscorer against Turkey when he set up Bruno Fernandes in Portugal’s Group F match at the Euro 2024 on Friday.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 22:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo turned creator instead of a goalscorer against Turkey when he set up Bruno Fernandes in Portugal’s Group F match at the Euro 2024 on Friday.

Playing at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, the strike almost put the contest to bed, with Portugal remaining 3-0 up, with one foot into the round of 16 of the tournament. It was also Ronaldo’s first assist of the tournament.

FOR VIEWERS IN THE UK

FOR VIEWERS IN THE US

OTHERS

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Portugal

