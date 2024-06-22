MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: How can Georgia still qualify for the Round of 16 after draw against Czechia

Georgia lost its opening game against Turkey but after avoiding the loss against Czechia, Georgia has managed to stay in the running for the knockout stages.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 21:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. | Photo Credit: AP

Georgia settled for a draw against Czezhia in its second match of the Euro 2024 Group F on Saturday.

After two matches played, Georgia is last in its group tied with the third place team Czechia with a point each.

Georgia lost its opening game against Turkey but after avoiding the loss against Czechia, Georgia has managed to stay in the running for the knockout stages.

Gerogia next plays Portugal in its last group stage match on June 26.

What Georgia needs to qualify for Euro 2024 knockouts

If Georgia wins: If Georgia wins against Portugal, it will end the group stage on four points. In this case, if Portugal loses to Turkey, Georgia will go through. If Portugal and Turkey draw, Georgia will go through as well.

If Portugal wins against Turkey, it will have six points and hence will finish the group on top even if it loses to Georgia. In this case, If Turkey wins its last game against Czechia, Georgia will finish third and still have a chance of qualifying. If Czechia wins against Turkey, it will finish on four points as well and it will come down to goal difference between the two sides.

Related Topics

Georgia /

Euro 2024 /

Czechia /

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 117/4; Pant falls after fiery knock as Rishad strikes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: How can Georgia still qualify for the Round of 16 after draw against Czechia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Georgia vs Czechia, Euro 2024: Schick becomes all-time top scorer for the Czechs in Euros; Major talking points from GEO v CZE
    Team Sportstar
  4. Turkiye vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo starts; Arda Guler on the bench; Major talking points from TRK v POR
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W: India Women aim for clean sweep against South Africa
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: How can Georgia still qualify for the Round of 16 after draw against Czechia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Turkiye vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo starts; Arda Guler on the bench; Major talking points from TRK v POR
    Team Sportstar
  3. GEO vs CZE, Euro 2024: Georgia and Czechia settle for a draw after two VAR interventions
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Turkey vs Portugal Euro 2024 score: TRK vs POR updates; Ronaldo in starting lineup, Guler benched
    Team Sportstar
  5. GEO vs CZE, Euro 2024: Why was Georgia given a penalty against Czechia after long VAR check?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 117/4; Pant falls after fiery knock as Rishad strikes
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: How can Georgia still qualify for the Round of 16 after draw against Czechia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Georgia vs Czechia, Euro 2024: Schick becomes all-time top scorer for the Czechs in Euros; Major talking points from GEO v CZE
    Team Sportstar
  4. Turkiye vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo starts; Arda Guler on the bench; Major talking points from TRK v POR
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W: India Women aim for clean sweep against South Africa
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment