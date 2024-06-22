Euro 2024: How can Georgia still qualify for the Round of 16 after draw against Czechia

Georgia settled for a draw against Czezhia in its second match of the Euro 2024 Group F on Saturday.

After two matches played, Georgia is last in its group tied with the third place team Czechia with a point each.

Georgia lost its opening game against Turkey but after avoiding the loss against Czechia, Georgia has managed to stay in the running for the knockout stages.

Gerogia next plays Portugal in its last group stage match on June 26.

What Georgia needs to qualify for Euro 2024 knockouts

If Georgia wins: If Georgia wins against Portugal, it will end the group stage on four points. In this case, if Portugal loses to Turkey, Georgia will go through. If Portugal and Turkey draw, Georgia will go through as well.

If Portugal wins against Turkey, it will have six points and hence will finish the group on top even if it loses to Georgia. In this case, If Turkey wins its last game against Czechia, Georgia will finish third and still have a chance of qualifying. If Czechia wins against Turkey, it will finish on four points as well and it will come down to goal difference between the two sides.