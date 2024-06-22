Turkiye vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Another own goal; Silva scores; Cristiano Ronaldo starts; Major talking points from TRK v POR

Portugal and Turkey are looking to seal a place in the last-16 as they face off in the Euro 2024 Group F match being played at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

Take a look at the major talking points from the match:

OWN-GOAL BY TURKEY

Turkey’s Samet Akaydin passed the ball back to the keeper Altay Bayandir, who was off his line and did not expect the pass. The ball ended up rolling past the goal line despite attempts to clear it.

This is the sixth own goal of this tournament.

BERNARDO SILVA SCORES

Bernardo Silva gave Portugal the lead in the 21st minute after blasting in the ball from close range after it was directed into his path by a Turkiye defender.

CRISTIANO RONALDO STARTS

In what is his second appearance at the tournament, Cristiano Ronaldo is seeking to extend his record for the most goals in European Championships.

With a goal, he will also become the oldest goalscorer in the history of Euros.

ARDA GULER ON THE BENCH

Real Madrid youngster has not been named in Turkiye’s starting lineup to face Portugal. Arda Guler, born on the outskirts of Ankara, became the youngest player to score on his debut at the Euros at 19 years and 114 days, beating Ronaldo’s record with a stunning long-range strike in the 3-1 win against Georgia.

Coach Vincenzo Montella in a pre-match press conference has said that Guler did not participate in the team’s training as he was not a 100 per cent fit.