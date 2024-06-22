Watch: Turkiye gives away a hilarious own goal against Portugal in Euro 2024

Portugal is facing Turkiye in the Euro 2024 Group F match at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.
For Portugal’s second goal of the match, Turkey’s Samet Akaydin passed the ball back to the keeper Altay Bayandir, who was off his line and did not expect the pass. The ball ended up rolling past the goal line despite attempts to clear it.
