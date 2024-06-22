MagazineBuy Print

Watch: Turkiye gives away a hilarious own goal against Portugal in Euro 2024

Take a look at the own goal scored by Turkiye’s Samet Akaydin in the Euro 2024 Group F match against Portugal.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 22:03 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Turkey’s Samet Akaydin scores Portugal’s second with an own goal as Zeki Celik and Altay Bayindir react.
Turkey’s Samet Akaydin scores Portugal’s second with an own goal as Zeki Celik and Altay Bayindir react. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Turkey’s Samet Akaydin scores Portugal’s second with an own goal as Zeki Celik and Altay Bayindir react. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Portugal is facing Turkiye in the Euro 2024 Group F match at the BVB Stadion Dortmund.

For Portugal’s second goal of the match, Turkey’s Samet Akaydin passed the ball back to the keeper Altay Bayandir, who was off his line and did not expect the pass. The ball ended up rolling past the goal line despite attempts to clear it.

