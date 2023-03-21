Football

When will Ronaldo play next for Portugal after FIFA World Cup?

New Portugal coach Roberto Martínez included Cristiano Ronaldo in his first squad on Friday since taking over from Fernando Santos.

Team Sportstar
21 March, 2023 13:15 IST
Fans might finally get to watch Ronaldo play full 90 minutes as the 38-year-old started from the bench in Portugal’s last two games in Qatar, against Switzerland and Morocco, respectively.

Fans might finally get to watch Ronaldo play full 90 minutes as the 38-year-old started from the bench in Portugal's last two games in Qatar, against Switzerland and Morocco, respectively.

Leagues across the World have come to a brief pause, as the UEFA EURO qualifying matches get underway later this week. Portugal was drawn into group J alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Slovakia.

Ronaldo will be seen in action in the red and green colours for the first time since the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal exit, when Portugal takes on Liechtenstein in the UEFA EURO qualifiers on March 24. Santos’ men will next travel to Luxembourg on March 27.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who is completely committed to the national team,” Martínez said. “I don’t look at age or other aspects. He has the chance to help the team and pass on his experience to other players.”

Fans might finally get to watch Ronaldo play the full 90 minutes as the 38-year-old started from the bench in Portugal’s last two games in Qatar, against Switzerland and Morocco, respectively.

Ronaldo, who now plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, has 118 international goals under his belt in 195 appearances and currently occupies the No.1 spot among the top goalscorers in men’s international football. Iranian legend Ali Daei is second with 109 goals, closely followed by Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Where can I watch Ronaldo playing for Portugal?

The EURO 2024 Qualifiers will be telecast live on the Sony TEN Netwok in India.

Where can I live stream Portugal’s matches featuring Ronaldo?

The EURO 2024 Qualifiers, including the Portugal matches, will be live streamed on Sony LIV.

