Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out of Juventus' Serie A fixture against Atalanta

A flexor muscle issue has ruled Cristiano Ronaldo out of Sunday's Serie A fixture against Atalanta, the team coach Andre Pirlo said.

The coach said that the Portuguese striker - who is the top scorer of the tournament - will be rested to avoid a serious injury. Juventus is placed third in the points table - 12 points off leader Inter Milan.

Pirlo stated that the three matches with the national team have led to an accumulation of fatigue for Ronaldo - who looked in good shape in the Serie A so far.