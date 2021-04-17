Football Football Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out of Juventus' Serie A fixture against Atalanta A flexor muscle issue has ruled Cristiano Ronaldo out of Sunday's Serie A fixture against Atalanta, the team coach Andre Pirlo said. Team Sportstar 17 April, 2021 18:37 IST Cristiano Ronaldo - who is the top scorer of the tournament - will be rested to avoid a serious injury. - AP Team Sportstar 17 April, 2021 18:37 IST A flexor muscle issue has ruled Cristiano Ronaldo out of Sunday's Serie A fixture against Atalanta, the team coach Andre Pirlo said.The coach said that the Portuguese striker - who is the top scorer of the tournament - will be rested to avoid a serious injury. Juventus is placed third in the points table - 12 points off leader Inter Milan.Pirlo stated that the three matches with the national team have led to an accumulation of fatigue for Ronaldo - who looked in good shape in the Serie A so far. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.