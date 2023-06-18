Croatia vs Spain LIVE score, UEFA Nations League final updates: Preview, stats, streaming info; Kick-off at 12:15 am

- June 18, 2023 23:02Spain starting 11
- June 18, 2023 22:55UEFA Nations League final live streaming details
When does the UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain kick-off?
The UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain will start at 12:15am IST at the De Kuip stadium in Roterdam.
Where can I live stream the UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain?
The UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website. The match will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports TEN 2 and Sony Sports TEN 2 HD channels TV channels
- June 18, 2023 22:49The Spanish dressing room is all set!
- June 18, 2023 22:39Predicted XIs
Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Sutalo, Perisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Ivanusec
Spain: Simon; Navas, Le Normand, Laporte, Alba; Merino, Rodri; Asensio, Gavi, Pino; Morata
- June 18, 2023 22:34PREVIEW
Croatia is aiming for its first tournament trophy as it plays Spain in the final of the Nations League in Rotterdam.
Croatia finished third in the World Cup last year and runner-up in 2018, and winning the Nations League would cap 37-year-old Luka Modric’s international career in what would be the Real Madrid midfielder’s 166th game for his country.
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente can win a trophy in only his fourth game since taking over in December following Spain’s World Cup round-of-16 exit to Morocco under Luis Enrique.
Spain’s last tournament win came at the 2012 European Championship. Earlier, host nation the Netherlands plays Italy in the third-place game in Enschede.
-AP
