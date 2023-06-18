Magazine

Croatia vs Spain LIVE score, UEFA Nations League final updates: Preview, stats, streaming info; Kick-off at 12:15 am

CRO vs ESP: Follow for live score, updates and highlights of the UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain.

Updated : Jun 18, 2023 23:08 IST

Team Sportstar
Spain's David Raya, Rodri, Jesus Navas and teammates during training.
Spain's David Raya, Rodri, Jesus Navas and teammates during training. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

| Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain, happening at the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam.

  • June 18, 2023 23:02
    Spain starting 11
  • June 18, 2023 22:55
    UEFA Nations League final live streaming details

    When does the UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain kick-off?

    The UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain will start at 12:15am IST at the De Kuip stadium in Roterdam.

    Where can I live stream the UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain?

    The UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website. The match will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports TEN 2 and Sony Sports TEN 2 HD channels TV channels

  • June 18, 2023 22:49
    The Spanish dressing room is all set!
  • June 18, 2023 22:39
    Predicted XIs

    Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Sutalo, Perisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Ivanusec

    Spain: Simon; Navas, Le Normand, Laporte, Alba; Merino, Rodri; Asensio, Gavi, Pino; Morata

  • June 18, 2023 22:34
    PREVIEW

    Croatia is aiming for its first tournament trophy as it plays Spain in the final of the Nations League in Rotterdam.

    Croatia finished third in the World Cup last year and runner-up in 2018, and winning the Nations League would cap 37-year-old Luka Modric’s international career in what would be the Real Madrid midfielder’s 166th game for his country.

    Spain coach Luis de la Fuente can win a trophy in only his fourth game since taking over in December following Spain’s World Cup round-of-16 exit to Morocco under Luis Enrique.

    Spain’s last tournament win came at the 2012 European Championship. Earlier, host nation the Netherlands plays Italy in the third-place game in Enschede.

    -AP

