Croatia vs Spain LIVE score, UEFA Nations League final updates: Preview, stats, streaming info; Kick-off at 12:15 am

UEFA Nations League final live streaming details

When does the UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain kick-off?

The UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain will start at 12:15am IST at the De Kuip stadium in Roterdam.

Where can I live stream the UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain?

The UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain can be live streamed on the Sony LIV app/website. The match will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports TEN 2 and Sony Sports TEN 2 HD channels TV channels