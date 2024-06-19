MagazineBuy Print

Croatia vs Albania, Euro 2024: Klaus Gjasula becomes first substitute to score own goal in Euros

Before becoming the stoppage time hero, Gjasula kicked the ball in his own net after an unfortunate deflection making him the first ever substitute to score an own goal in the history of the Euros.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 20:42 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Albania’s Klaus Gjasula scored Croatia’s second with an own goal.
Albania's Klaus Gjasula scored Croatia's second with an own goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Albania’s Klaus Gjasula scored Croatia’s second with an own goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Klaus Gjasula scored the stoppage time equaliser that helped Albania draw 2-2 against Croatia in its Group B clash of Euro 2024 in Hamburg, Germany.

Before becoming the stoppage time hero, Gjasula also kicked the ball in his own net after an unfortunate deflection making him the first ever substitute to score an own goal in the history of the Euros.

In the 76th minute, Sucic’s strike bounced off Gjasula and the ball ended up at the back of the Albanian net.

Later in the fifth minute of stoppage time, he redeemed himself by scoring a stoppage time equalizer against Croatia.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

