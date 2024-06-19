MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Champions League: Jose Mourinho to take Fenerbahce to Thun for league debut with his new club

Jose Mourinho’s Champions League debut as coach of Fenerbahce will be in Switzerland in the second qualifying round, with the Turkish side drawn to play Lugano in Thun.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 19:45 IST , NYON, Switzerland - 1 MIN READ

AP
The legendary manager signed with Turkish club Fenerbahce around early June this year.
The legendary manager signed with Turkish club Fenerbahce around early June this year. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

The legendary manager signed with Turkish club Fenerbahce around early June this year. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jose Mourinho’s Champions League debut as coach of Fenerbahce will be in Switzerland in the second qualifying round next month.

Fenerbahce was drawn Wednesday to play Lugano with the first leg in Thun on July 23 or 24. The return game is in Istanbul the following week between teams who finished second in their national league.

Mourinho was hired this month on an $11 million annual salary to try to win Fenerbahce’s first Turkish league title since 2014.

His first competitive game should be in the Champions League where the storied Istanbul club must advance through three qualifying rounds to reach the revamped 36-team league stage.

ALSO READ: Messi out to fulfill American dream once again, in Copa America 2024

Mourinho should have some star players back from the European Championship: Mert Müldür scored the first goal for Turkey in a thrilling 3-1 win over Georgia on Wednesday, Dominik Livaković is the goalkeeper for Croatia and playmaker Dušan Tadićis with Serbia.

Fenerbahce’s captain is veteran Bosnian forward Edin Džeko.

Lugano has winger Renato Steffen with Switzerland and forward Žan Celar in the Slovenia squad. The team from the Italian-speaking region of Switzerland will play home games in German-speaking city Thun because its own stadium currently does not meet UEFA standards.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

