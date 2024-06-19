MagazineBuy Print

Croatia vs Albania, Euro 2024: Albania takes early lead; Major talking points from CRO v ALB

Take a look at the major talking points from the Croatia vs Albania Euro 2024 Group B match being played at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

Published : Jun 19, 2024 18:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Qazim Laci of Albania celebrates scoring his team’s first goal.
Qazim Laci of Albania celebrates scoring his team’s first goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Qazim Laci of Albania celebrates scoring his team’s first goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

LACI SCORES FOR EARLY ALBANIA LEAD

Albania scores another early goal to stun Croatia. Qazim Laci scored the opener, after heading in a beautiful cross from Jasir Asani at the near post.

FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | CROATIA VS ALBANIA LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024

Nedim Bajrami scored fastest Euros goal in the last match!

Nedim Bajrami of Albania scored against Italy in 23 seconds, making it the fastest goal in Euros history in their opening match.

Croatia’s worrying track record

Croatia has won just one of its 10 previous games at the Euros when conceding the opening goal. Its record is LLDDLWLLDL.

Albania’s prolific finishing

Albania has scored from its first shot in both of its Euro 2024 matches. It scored with it first shot against Italy which turned out to be the fastest goal of the tournament, and now against Croatia.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Luka Modric /

Croatia /

Albania

