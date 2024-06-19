Croatia vs Albania, Euro 2024: Albania takes early lead; Major talking points from CRO v ALB

LACI SCORES FOR EARLY ALBANIA LEAD
Albania scores another early goal to stun Croatia. Qazim Laci scored the opener, after heading in a beautiful cross from Jasir Asani at the near post.
FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE | CROATIA VS ALBANIA LIVE SCORE, EURO 2024
Nedim Bajrami scored fastest Euros goal in the last match!
Nedim Bajrami of Albania scored against Italy in 23 seconds, making it the fastest goal in Euros history in their opening match.
Croatia’s worrying track record
Croatia has won just one of its 10 previous games at the Euros when conceding the opening goal. Its record is LLDDLWLLDL.
Albania’s prolific finishing
Albania has scored from its first shot in both of its Euro 2024 matches. It scored with it first shot against Italy which turned out to be the fastest goal of the tournament, and now against Croatia.
