Dani Alves’ lawyers file another appeal for bail

Alves’ defence team filed a 200-page report and videos from security cameras that they say discredit testimony by the alleged victim and other witnesses.

MADRID 21 April, 2023 13:12 IST
Brazilian footballer Dani Alves during a press conference on the eve of a FIFA World Cup match against Cameroon in Doha on December 1, 2022.

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves during a press conference on the eve of a FIFA World Cup match against Cameroon in Doha on December 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Dani Alves’ lawyers on Thursday filed another appeal asking a judge to free the Brazilian footballer on bail while the investigation of a sexual assault accusation against him continues.

‘Suarezmania’ in Brazil as Uruguayan shines at Gremio

The lawyers also reiterated that Alves would accept any court-imposed measures, such as turning in his passports and wearing a tracking device, if freed on bail.

The court previously denied a bail request because it said Alves was a flight risk. A judge ordered him to be jailed without bail after analyzing the initial probe by authorities and hearing testimony from Alves, the alleged victim and other witnesses. A trial has not been set.

Alves has been in jail since Jan. 20 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on Dec. 30. He testified in court on Monday and told the judge he had consensual sex with the alleged victim.

The 39-year-old Alves had previously told the judge he didn’t have sex with the woman, saying he lied about the sexual encounter at first because he was trying to save his marriage.

Under Spanish law, a rape conviction can bring a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Alves won 42 titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

