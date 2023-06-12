Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Spanish court again denies Dani Alves’ appeal to be freed while sexual assault probe continues

The Barcelona court said Alves remains a flight risk and should stay detained until the investigation concludes. The court previously denied a similar request by Alves’ defence team in May.

Published : Jun 12, 2023 20:00 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Alves was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30. 
FILE PHOTO: Alves was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Alves was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30.  | Photo Credit: AP

Brazilian football player Dani Alves will remain in jail after a Spanish court on Monday denied another one of his requests to be freed on bail while an investigation into a sexual assault accusation against him continues.

The Barcelona court said Alves remains a flight risk and should stay detained until the investigation concludes. The court previously denied a similar request by Alves’ defence team in May.

Alves was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in Barcelona on December 30. He has denied wrongdoing and said sex with the accuser was consensual.

ALSO READ
Missing World Cup a bigger blow than ban, says Toney

A judge ordered the former Barcelona defender to be jailed without bail after analyzing the initial probe by authorities and hearing testimony from Alves, the alleged victim and witnesses. A trial date has not been set.

Alves’ lawyers had tried to discredit testimony by the alleged victim and other witnesses by presenting security camera footage showing that Alves and the victim were flirting with each other at the nightclub. But the court said in its ruling on Monday that the flirting should not “in any way justify an eventual sexual assault”.

The lawyers had reiterated that Alves was not a flight risk and would accept any court-imposed measures, such as turning in his passports and wearing a tracking device, if freed on bail. They said Alves and his family had plans to live in Barcelona, but the court dismissed the argument because his children were only registered as residents a few weeks ago.

ALSO READ
Bundesliga: Toppmoeller named Eintracht Frankfurt manager

Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of rape can receive a maximum sentence of 15 years.

The 40-year-old Alves won 42 football titles, including three Champions Leagues with Barcelona and two Copa Americas with Brazil. He played in his third World Cup last year in Qatar.

Related Topics

Dani Alves /

Barcelona /

Brazil /

FIFA World Cup /

Champions League /

Copa America

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spanish court again denies Dani Alves’ appeal to be freed while sexual assault probe continues
    AP
  2. Inter-State Nationals: Himanshi pulls off a quartermile surprise
    Stan Rayan
  3. India 0-0 Vanuatu LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Match stays goalless after 20 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hong Kong to host first men’s ATP tennis event in 20 years
    AFP
  5. ODI World Cup draft schedule: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Spanish court again denies Dani Alves’ appeal to be freed while sexual assault probe continues
    AP
  2. FIFA U-20 World Cup: Israel seal third place to cap off memorable tournament
    Team Sportstar
  3. Intercontinental Cup 2023: Valiant Mongolia holds Lebanon to goalless draw
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. FIFA U20 World Cup: Team of the tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. India 0-0 Vanuatu LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Match stays goalless after 20 minutes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Spanish court again denies Dani Alves’ appeal to be freed while sexual assault probe continues
    AP
  2. Inter-State Nationals: Himanshi pulls off a quartermile surprise
    Stan Rayan
  3. India 0-0 Vanuatu LIVE score, Intercontinental Cup updates: Match stays goalless after 20 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hong Kong to host first men’s ATP tennis event in 20 years
    AFP
  5. ODI World Cup draft schedule: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment