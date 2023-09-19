MagazineBuy Print

Carvajal to miss Madrid Champions League match against Union Berlin

Carvajal may also be at risk of missing the Madrid derby clash against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano on Sunday.

Published : Sep 19, 2023 17:18 IST , Barcelona

AFP
Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal in action.
Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal in action. | Photo Credit: AP
Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal will miss the record 14-time Champions League winner’s opening clash with Union Berlin on Wednesday with discomfort in his right leg.

“He has a (muscular) overload and tomorrow he will have tests -- we’ve preferred to rest him,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters Tuesday, adding that Lucas Vazquez will fill in for him.

“The player is fine and we don’t think it will be something serious.”

READ MORE | Manchester United faces daunting trip to Bayern Munich for UEFA Champions League opener

Carvajal may also be at risk of missing the Madrid derby clash against Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano on Sunday.

Ancelotti confirmed veteran midfielder Luka Modric was set to start against Union Berlin, after coming on as a substitute in four out of Madrid’s five opening La Liga matches.

