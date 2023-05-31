Football

Dalot signs new contract with Manchester United

Dalot’s new five-year deal includes the option of a further season as the right-back is rewarded for an impressive season with the club.

AFP
London 31 May, 2023 20:58 IST
File image of Diogo Dalot.

File image of Diogo Dalot. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Old Trafford until at least 2028.

Erik ten Hag’s team finished third in the Premier League, won the League Cup and faces Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, capped 11 times by Portugal, joined United from Porto in 2018 and has gone on to make 107 appearances in all competitions.

Dalot, who spent the 2020-21 season on loan at AC Milan, said: “Playing for Manchester United is one of the highest honours that you can have in football.

“We have shared some fantastic moments over the past five years and I’ve grown so much and my passion for this incredible club has only increased since the day that I joined.

“As a group of players, we all feel like we are at the start of a special journey right now.

“I can assure you that I will dedicate myself relentlessly to helping this group to achieve our aims and make the fans proud of this team.

“That drive continues this week with everyone intensely focused on preparations for the FA Cup final.”

