Durand Cup: Jamshedpur FC beats IAFT 2-1; Chennaiyin FC wins 4-1 against TRAU FC

Jamshedpur FC concluded its campaign in the 131st Durand Cup on a high as it got the better of Indian Air Force (IAF) 2-1 in a Group-A league match, at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Thursday.

Having already lost the chance to progress to the knock-out stage, the two teams played the inconsequential match for honour. Jamshedpur took the lead in the 26th minute when Piyush Thakuri slotted home an assist from Ruatmawia. The airmen levelled the issue off a fine long-ranger from Somananda Singh in the 39th minute before Ruatmawia fetched the winner for Jamshedpur FC late in the 84th minute.

The win saw Jamshedpur FC finishing third in the group league table with six pints while IAF finished last losing all its matches. Mohammedan Sporting (nine points from three matches) and Bengaluru FC (seven from three) have already booked their quarterfinal berths from the group.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan rode on the early strikes from Lenny Rodrigues and Kiyan Nassiri to prevail over Indian Navy 2-0 in a Group-B league match on Wednesday. The 16-time champion completed its group league outing netting seven points from four matches. It now will have to wait for the result of the last group league match between Rajasthan United FC and Indian Navy on September 5, which will decide the final group standings.

Chennaiyin FC beats TRAU FC 4-1 to get its first win of Durand Cup 2022

Petar Sliskovic (behind) scored two to set up Chennaiyin FC’s 4-1 win over TRAU FC. | Photo Credit: www.imagesolutionr.in

Petar Sliskovic struck a brace as Chennaiyin FC outsmarted a 10-man TRAU FC 4-1 in a Group C match to earn its first win in the Durand Cup football tournament at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Thursday.

Sliskovic got on to the score sheet within seconds of the kick-off. Kwame Karikari doubled the lead in the 20th minute before Trau captain Komron Tursunov reduced the margin closer to the half-time. Vafa restored Chennaiyin’s lead in the 51st minute and Sliskovic completed his brace in the 55th to take their team’s tally to four points.

Towering Croatian forward Sliskovic scored one of the fastest goals in the tournament to give Chennaiyin an early advantage.

Chennaiyin’s frontline kept pushing and earned a penalty in the 19th minute. Karikari unleashed a low powerful shot to convert the penalty.

Trau put up a spirited effort before it was reduced to 10 men following a red card to forward Salam Johnson Singh in the 36th minute.

Still, Trau won a penalty in the dying minutes of the first half. Tursunov slotted home a beautiful goal to make it 2-1.

Chennaiyin virtually took the match away from the host as Vafa Hakhamaneshi headed in the third goal and Sliskovic scored through a superb header from a long pass into the box from the left in the space of four minutes.