Dutch defender Daley Blind, Ajax agree to terminate contract

Dutch defender Daley Blind will leave Ajax Amsterdam after agreeing to terminate his contract six months early, leaving the player as a free agent, the Eredivisie club said on Tuesday.

“I hope he can find another club to end his successful career with. Together with Daley, we have decided on a match in the Arena where he can say a proper goodbye to the supporters,” Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar said.

Blind, 32, made his debut for Ajax in 2008 and, after a four-season stint in the Premier League with Manchester United, returned to Amsterdam in 2018 to win Dutch league titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

The 32-year-old won seven titles with Ajax, making 333 appearances, scoring 13 goals and contributing 21 assists.

Blind played for the Netherlands at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.