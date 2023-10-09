MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Dybala out for a month with knee ligament injury for Roma 

The Argentina forward is likely to miss Roma’s trip to Inter Milan on October 29 but he should be back in action for the Rome derby with Lazio two weeks later.

Oct 09, 2023

AFP
Roma’s Argentine forward Paulo Dybala reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between AS Roma and Frosinone Calcio at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on October 1, 2023.
Roma’s Argentine forward Paulo Dybala reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between AS Roma and Frosinone Calcio at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on October 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
Roma's Argentine forward Paulo Dybala reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between AS Roma and Frosinone Calcio at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on October 1, 2023.

Paulo Dybala is set for a month on the sidelines after Roma revealed on Monday that the Argentina forward had suffered a knee ligament injury during his team’s 4-1 win at Cagliari.

Dybala left the field in tears on Sunday following a heavy challenge from Matteo Prati, sparking fears that Roma’s talisman could be out until the new year.

However, Roma said in a short statement that tests on Monday revealed a sprain to the medial collateral ligament in his left knee, and added to AFP that he would be out “for around four weeks”.

Dybala is likely to miss Roma’s trip to Inter Milan on October 29 but he should be back in action for the Rome derby with Lazio two weeks later.

Roma currently sit 10th in Serie A on 11 points after an inconsistent start to the season which led to speculation that coach Jose Mourinho could be sacked.

