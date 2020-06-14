Football Football Taking pay cut to help FA a no-brainer, says Gareth Southgate England manager Gareth Southgate felt that he wanted to take a pay cut as it will financially help the Football Association during the coronavirus crisis. Reuters 14 June, 2020 14:26 IST Gareth Southgate led England to the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. - Getty Images Reuters 14 June, 2020 14:26 IST England manager Gareth Southgate has said it was an easy decision to accept a 30% wage cut to help the Football Association (FA) mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.Football was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak and England's friendlies against Italy, Denmark, Romania and Austria were cancelled. Euro 2020 was also pushed back by a year.The FA said the lack of international matches and domestic cup games would cost it 100 million pounds ($125.42 million) and Southgate was among the senior figures to take wage cuts for three months starting in April.READ: Premier League: Player names to be replaced by 'Black Lives Matter' “Firstly, I cant fulfil the whole part of my job at the moment,” the 49-year-old told the Times. “Although I have taken up other responsibilities in this period that didnt feel quite right.“The second part is we are different to a club I would be the highest earner in the organisation and when the organisation is in financial difficulty ... it didnt feel right to me that I wasnt contributing to the bigger picture.“We have a lot of people who do brilliant work in different areas and they are not as fortunate to earn what I earn. It wasnt something I was looking to make public but I felt it was a no-brainer." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos