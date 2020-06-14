Football EPL EPL Two positives in latest Premier League coronavirus tests The results continue a trend of low positive results since the Premier League teams returned to training last month. Reuters 14 June, 2020 08:42 IST Premier League testings have seen a trend of low positive results since the return to training last month. - Getty Images Reuters 14 June, 2020 08:42 IST The Premier League said on Saturday that there two positive test results from their latest round of coronavirus tests of players and staff.“The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 11 June and Friday 12 June, 1200 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs,” the league said in a statement.READ | Premier League: Player names to be replaced by 'Black Lives Matter' The results continue a trend of low positive results since the return to training last month.The Premier League will return to action on Wednesday with its first games since March, when the season was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Aston Villa faces Sheffield United and Manchester City takes on Arsenal. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos