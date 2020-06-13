Marcus Rashford: Manchester United can win FA Cup

After having returned to full fitness during the coronavirus-enforced break, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is looking forward to ending the season with a trophy when football returns in England next week.

United is chasing a Champions League spot through the Premier League standings and also remains in the hunt for FA Cup and Europa League titles. The Englishman believes the squad has the capability to win the domestic knockout tournament, which he previously won in 2016 - his first season at the club.

“I think [we can win the FA Cup]. That’s our mentality -- to go and win trophies,” Rashford said during a SonyTen PitStop Facebook interaction alongside former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

READ: 'Manchester United raring to go after coronavirus break'

“Our manager [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] has assembled a squad which can take United forward. We have come together a lot more since his [Solskjaer] arrival. It’s [FA Cup] a fantastic tournament to win as I did in 2016. Hopefully, we can have a good run and win a trophy at the end of the season. For a young squad like us, winning big games and trophies help us to mature on the football pitch.”

Yuvraj, who has been a United fan for over two decades, said he sees a lot of similarities between Rashford and former Red Devil Cristiano Ronaldo, who excelled at the club for six years. “I used to be a fan of Ryan Giggs because of his left foot, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ronaldo. I see that the current trio of Martial, Greenwood and Rashford have similar qualities to those guys,” said Yuvraj.

READ: Premier League clubs agree to five substitutions rule change

Yuvraj remembered one of his trips to England to watch United in action against Arsenal. He said, “I went to the Emirates in 2012. I was wearing United scarves and we beat them 2-1. Arsenal fans were really angry as they were coming out. So me and my friends, put our scarves inside our jackets and I stuffed my friend’s scarf into mine as well. Few Indian Arsenal fans saw me and asked ‘Oi, Yuvraj, I hope you were supporting Arsenal.’ before they said ‘you seem to have put on some weight.’”

Rashford earned praises for his social work during the coronavirus lockdown by feeding children in the Manchester area after the schools were closed. Now, with his partnership with the charity FairShare, he is providing three million meals per week to vulnerable children in the United Kingdom.

“Before lockdown, our family were speaking about what the situation could become to people and we remembered how it affected our lives growing up. So we decided to help children in vulnerable position. To help people is something that I always held close to me and to try my best to help people in different ways. We learned about the situation and FairShare has helped me push the message forward. Many people have come forward to help and they themselves have been in such difficult positions before,” he said.