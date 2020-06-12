Football Videos I need to educate myself on racism: Brighton coach Potter Brighton's head coach Graham Potter said "Black Lives Matter" has made him look more closely at the issue of racism. Team Sportstar 12 June, 2020 11:22 IST Team Sportstar 12 June, 2020 11:22 IST Bundesliga Preview: Bayern hopes to close in on title against Gladbach I need to educate myself on racism: Brighton coach Potter Eriksson: Manchester City must keep Guardiola Barcelona players train ahead of long-awaited La Liga return More Videos Cole and Campbell should be successful managers: Eriksson Top 10 goalkeepers in ISL DFB-Pokal highlights: Bayern Munich defeats Frankfurt, reaches final Juan Manuel Lillo - Pep's right-hand man Flick eyes new wingers for Bayern in the transfer market Ada Hegerberg: Women's football could suffer most as 'weakest link' Gareth Bale returns to training for Real Madrid Bundesliga highlights: Can strike helps Dortmund past Hertha