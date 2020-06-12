Football Videos

I need to educate myself on racism: Brighton coach Potter

Brighton's head coach Graham Potter said "Black Lives Matter" has made him look more closely at the issue of racism.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 June, 2020 11:22 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 June, 2020 11:22 IST
Bundesliga Preview: Bayern hopes to close in on title against Gladbach
I need to educate myself on racism: Brighton coach Potter
Eriksson: Manchester City must keep Guardiola
Barcelona players train ahead of long-awaited La Liga return
 More Videos
Sven Goran Eriksson
Cole and Campbell should be successful managers: Eriksson
Top 10 goalkeepers in ISL
DFB-Pokal highlights: Bayern Munich defeats Frankfurt, reaches final
Juan Manuel Lillo - Pep's right-hand man
Flick eyes new wingers for Bayern in the transfer market
Ada Hegerberg: Women's football could suffer most as 'weakest link'
Gareth Bale returns to training for Real Madrid
Bundesliga highlights: Can strike helps Dortmund past Hertha