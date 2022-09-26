Football

England vs Germany LIVE, UEFA Nations League: Kane leads attack with Foden, Sterling; Havertz, Musiala start for GER as Muller benched

Catch England vs Germany, Nations League LIVE score, updates, and commentary.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 26 September, 2022 23:33 IST
England lost its previous Nations League match against Italy last week which saw it relegated to the B-division of the tournament

England lost its previous Nations League match against Italy last week which saw it relegated to the B-division of the tournament

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of England vs Germany UEFA Nations League Group A3 match from Wembley Stadium, London.

The stating XI for the two teams are out:

England (3-4-2-1): Pope - Stones, Dier, Maguire - James, Rice, Bellingham, Shaw - Foden, Sterling - Kane

Germany (4-2-3-1): ter Stegen - Kehrer, Sule, Schlottebeck, Raum - Kimmich, Gundogan - Hofmann, Musiala, Sane - Havertz

PREVIEW

England faced the humiliation of relegation with its 0-1 defeat to Italy last week. Languishing in the last spot, Southgate’s side managed just two points from five games. The goal difference is also a dismal -5.

England has scored just one goal in its Nations League campaign which in its previous match against Germany - a 1-1 draw. When it faces Germany for the second time, it would attempt to salvage some pride.

Germany, too, is out of contention for a place in the last four. It has six points in five games and is third in the table. Germany comes to the contest on the back of a 0-1 defeat to Hungary which put it out of the last four race.

Germany’s manager Hansi Flick, however, insists that he has confidence in his side and said wants his team to enjoy the match versus England.

“It is important to win because that gives the team confidence and a positive feeling. I have full confidence in the team,” said Flick ahead of the match.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

England vs Germany UEFA Nations League match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Live streaming of the match in India will be available on SonyLIV and JioTV.

The match kicks off at 7:45 PM GMT/ 12:15 AM IST on September 27.

